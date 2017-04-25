Annie Herlene “Hazel” Cooley, age 85, of Grand Ridge passed away Monday, April 24, 2017 at her home.
Born in Clarksville (Frink Community), February 22, 1932, Hazel was the daughter of the late Herley Pitts and Annie (Davis) Porter. She was a homemaker and was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, Hazel was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Cooley and her daughter, Janice Theall.
Survivors include two sons, Chris Cooley of Sneads and David Cooley of Jacksonville; three daughters, Margaret Forehand and her husband, Steve of Sneads, Nita Watson and her husband, Joe of Bonifay, and Clydette Maitland of Sneads; nine grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; and a sister, Katie Whitt of Panama City.
Funeral services will be held in Carr Advent Church in Clarksville, Friday, April 28 at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Glenn Davis and Reverend Dallas Presley officiating. Interment will follow in Herndon Cemetery near Clarksville. The family will receive friends at the church at 10:00 a.m.
Adams Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Phone 674-5449 and you may offer the family condolences online at adamsfh.com.