Mrs. Fannie I. Partridge, age 62, of Sumatra, FL passed away Sunday, April 23, 2017 at her home.
Fannie was born on July 5, 1954 in Bay County, FL to Eugene Finch and Annie Mae (Sapp) Finch. She worked for the Department of Corrections for 9 years and the Liberty County Sheriffs Office for 8 years. Fannie had lived in Liberty County for most of her life, she was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene Finch and Annie Mae (Sapp) Finch.
Survivors include her husband, Daniel Partridge of Sumatra, FL; 2 sons, Tim Partridge and wife, Alice of Clarksville, FL, Kevin Partridge and wife, Amy of Bristol, FL; God daughter, Jessie Jackson of Sumatra, FL; 2 brothers, Monroe Finch of Kansas and Ken Finch of Apalachicola, FL; 6 grandchildren, Dakota, Levi, Kaly, Sydnee, Kacy and Jake.
Funeral services will be held today, Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at 12:00 pm (EST) at Sumatra Assembly of God Church in Sumatra with Reverend Gene Morris and Reverend Ann Nelson officiating. Interment will follow in Sumatra Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday, April 26, 2017 from 11:00 am (EST) until service time at 12:00 pm (EST) at Sumatra Assembly of God Church.
All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.