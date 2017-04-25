Mr. Richard Edward Banzal, 73, passed away on Saturday, April 15, 2017 at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Lake City.
He was born in Southampton, New York to the late William and Margaret Bahns Banzal. Mr. Banzal had lived in Lake City since 2015 and had previously been a longtime resident of the Vero Beach and Melbourne, Florida. He was a veteran of the United States Army and the United States Marine Corps. Mr. Banzal served as a Staff Sargent in the Marine Corps in Vietnam and while there was exposed to Agent Orange. He enjoyed photography and telling his stories thru pictures.
Survivors include his daughter, Dara Banzal Layfield, Clarksville, FL; his sister, Patricia Field, Edgewater, FL; and three grandchildren, Ariana Layfield, Katie Layfield and Chelsea Anastasia Layfield, all of Clarksville, FL.
Memorial services will be held at the Bay Pines National Cemetery in St. Petersburg, Florida with military honors rendered by the United States Marine Corps. Interment will follow. Arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S US Hwy 441, Lake City. 386-752-1954 Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com