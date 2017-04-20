The BHS track team has made school history.
The girls are the first to receive the district runnerup title and the boys are the first to receive the district champion title! They have worked very hard this season and their coaches couldn't be more proud. The teams are coached by Quay Anderson and Assistant Steve Jackson. The following athletes have earned the opportunity to advance to the regional competition in Jacksonville (4/25):
Girls advancing to regionals:
Summer Hill - 2 mile 4th
Teanna Peterson- shot put 2nd
Aliya Everett- Long Jump 2nd/ Triple jump 1st/ 400 m 2nd
Daisha Bess- long jump 2nd/ triple jump 2nd/ high jump 2nd
India Battle- triple jump 4th/ 400m 4th
Ricquel Scales- 100m Hurdles 1st
Jherico Jones- 100 m Hurdles 3rd/ 300m hurdles 4th
Kortnie Johnson- 100m Hurdles 4th
Minnie Rives- 100m 4th
4x800m relay (4th) Summer Hill, Christian Hogue, Krystyna Everett, Maria Rebollar
4x100m relay (3rd) Kortnie Johnson, Aliya Everett, Samera Baker, Minnie Rives
4x400m relay (3rd) Brittany Jones, Jherico Jones, India Battle, Samera Baker
Boys advancing to regionals:
Trevon Mathews- High jump 2nd/ Long jump 4th/ 200m 3rd
Kenne Rives- 100m 2nd/ 200m 2nd
Jesse Boyd- 1600m 2nd/ 800m 2nd
Jamal Howard- 400m 3rd
Tristen Burke- 110m hurdles 1st/ high jump 3rd/ long jump 2nd
Jataevion Reed- 300m Hurdles 1st
Weston Schrock- 3200m 2nd
Denzel Washington- triple jump 4th
Kevon Godwin- triple jump 2nd
4x800m relay(1st)- Alfredo Puente, Weston Schrock, Jesse Boyd, Jataevion Reed
4x100m relay(1st)- Kenne Rives, Denzel Washington, Tristen Burke, Trevon Mathews
4x400m relay(1st)- Jamal Howard, Jerome Houston, Kevon Godwin, Jataevion Reed.