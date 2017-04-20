Altha student works at the Capitol

While many of us were traveling or resting over Spring Break, Altha Junior Max Scott was working in Tallahassee at the Capitol.
Max was sponsored by Florida State Representative Halsey Beshears. Max applied, was accepted, and worked as a messenger for the Florida House of Representatives for the week. Working 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. each day he delivered mail, messages and ran errands throughout the Capitol.
He also had the honor of meeting Governor Rick Scott and House Speaker Richard Corcoran. Other highlights included witnessing the swearing in of a new Florida Supreme Court Justice, observing arguments made before the Supreme Court and writing a mock Bill that was selected to be voted on and passed unanimously.
When asked how he enjoyed his Spring Break, Max replied, "I enjoyed every minute of it!”