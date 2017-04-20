On Tuesday, 4/18 there will be a Cheer Parent meeting at 6:00 P. M. in the BHS Auditorium.
On Tuesday, 4/18 the softball team will play Cottondale at 5:00 P. M. It is senior night. On Thursday, 4/20, the softball team will travel to Bethlehem play at 5:00 P. M. On Friday, 4/21 the softball team will play John Paul II at home at 5:00 P. M.
The Varsity Baseball team will travel to Cottondale to play on Monday, 4/17 at 6:00 P. M. On Tuesday, 4/18 the baseball team will travel to Marianna to play at 5:00 P. M. On Thursday the baseball team will play Rutherford at home at 6:30 P. M. On Friday, 4/21 the baseball team will play Port St. Joe at home at 6:00 P. M
Ag members will participate in Ag Sales and Service and Farm Business competition on Friday, 4/21. Cody Barfield will compete in the AG State Tractor contest on Saturday, 4/22.
Athletic Physical will be on 4/21 and 4/28.