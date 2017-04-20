Sheriff's Log for 04-20-17

CALHOUN COUNTY
April 14
Blaine Pitts, criminal registration/convicted felon registration
April 15
Steven Eugene Keith, nonmoving traffic violation/driving while license suspended, habitual offender
Michael Edward Stone, violation of probation
April 16
Donald Eugene Samuels, possession of methamphetamine, narcotic equipment possession/use poss mfgr paraphernalia to transport drugs, nonmoving traffic violation/driving while license suspended, habitual offender, smuggle contraband/introduce into detention facility
Vincent Walker, nonmoving traffic violation/driving while license suspended, habitual offender
