Sheriff's Log for 04-20-17

Posted by
Administrator
in Crime
Thursday, April 20. 2017
Comments (0)
CALHOUN COUNTY
April 14
Blaine Pitts, criminal registration/convicted felon registration
April 15
Steven Eugene Keith, nonmoving traffic violation/driving while license suspended, habitual offender
Michael Edward Stone, violation of probation
April 16
Donald Eugene Samuels, possession of methamphetamine, narcotic equipment possession/use poss mfgr paraphernalia to transport drugs, nonmoving traffic violation/driving while license suspended, habitual offender, smuggle contraband/introduce into detention facility
Vincent Walker, nonmoving traffic violation/driving while license suspended, habitual offender

LIBERTY COUNTY
April 11
Adriana Fernandez-Sesma, holding for Wakulla County
April 12
Elise Bogle, holding for Gulf County
Wendy Lynn Woodman, destroying-tamper with or fabricate physical evidence; resisting officer without violence; shoplifting from merchant, 2nd offense.
April 13
Pamela Johnson, probation violation
Chairty Furr
Ashley Nicole Scruggs, holding for Gulf County
April 14
Cara Howell Bradley, possession and or use of drug equipment, possession of marijuana, not more than 20 grams
James P. Tucker,
April 15
Kyera Lightfoot, possession and or use of drug equipment, possession of marijuana, not more than 20 grams
April 17
Chance Peterson, moving traffic violation reckless driving cause serious bodily injury
Joshua Standridge


The above individuals were booked into the Calhoun or Liberty County Jail over the past week. Although they have been charged with a crime, they are considered innocent until proven guilty.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 