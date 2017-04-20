Legal Notice
Legals for 04-20-17
Posted by Administrator in Legals
Thursday, April 20. 2017
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT J T Rental Investments, LLC is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 312
YEAR OF 2011
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel#R-17-1N-09-0000-0006-0112
A parcel of land lying in the Northwest Quarter of Section 17, Township 1 North, Range 9 West, Calhoun County, Florida, and being more particularly described as follows: Commence at the Southwest Corner of lands described in Official Records Book 119, Page 213, in the Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida; thence go South 20 degrees 02 minutes 35 seconds West along to the Westerly right of way line of a proposed dirt road for a distance of 325.43 feet for the POINT OF BEGINNING. From said POINT OF BEGINNING continue South 20 degrees 02 minutes 35 seconds West for a distance of 54.25 feet; thence go South 87 degrees 13 minutes 00 seconds West for a distance of 336.8 feet, more or less, to the water’s edge of Chipola River, thence go Northwesterly along said water’s edge to a point which bears South 87 degrees 13 minutes 00 seconds West from the POINT OF BEGINNING; thence departing said water’s edge go north 87 degrees 13 minutes 00 seconds East for a distance of 388.3 feet, more or less, to the POINT OF BEGINNING. Said parcel of land having an area of 0.42 acres, more or less.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Joe James Terry
11113 Dartmouth Place
Panama City, FL 32404
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on May 11, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By: Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT JT Rental Investments, LLC is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 313
YEAR OF 2011
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel#R-17-1N-09-0000-0006-0113
A parcel of land lying in the Northwest quarter of Section 17, Township 1 North, Range 9 West, Calhoun County, Florida and being described as follows: Commence at the Southeast corner of lands described in Official Records Book 119 at Page 213 of the Public Records of said county and run thence North 87 degrees 00 minutes 24 seconds East along the Southerly boundary of a graded road, a distance of 25.67 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING. From said POINT OF BEGINNING, thence continue North 89 degrees 00 minutes 24 seconds East along said Southerly boundary, a distance of 30.00 feet to a concrete monument; thence South 01 degree 32 minutes 46 seconds East 350.27 feet; thence North 87 degrees 13 minutes 00 seconds East 105.00 feet; thence South 01 degree 32 minutes 46 seconds East 200.45 feet; thence South 87 degrees 13 minutes 00 seconds West 157.33 feet; thence North 01 degrees 23 minutes 43 seconds West 200.46 feet; thence South 87 degrees 13 minutes 00 seconds West 143.622 feet to a 1/2 inch iron road (LB 4889); thence North 20 degrees 03 minutes 05 seconds East 54.30 feet to a 1/2 iron rod (LD 4889); thence North 24 degrees 04 minutes 13 seconds East 336.30 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING.
Containing 1.64 acres, more or less
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Joe J. Terry
11113 Dartmouth Place
Panama City, FL 32404
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on May 11, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By: Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT JT Rental Investments, LLC is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 314
YEAR OF 2011
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel#R-17-1N-09-0000-0006-0116
A parcel of land lying in the Northwest Quarter of Section 17, Township 1 North, Range 9 West, Calhoun County, Florida, and being more particularly described as follows: Commence at the Southeast Corner of lands described in Official Records Book 119, Page 213, in the Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida; thence go South 20 degrees 02 minutes 35 seconds West along the Westerly right of way line of proposed dirt road for a distance of 216.93 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING. From said POINT OF BEGINNING, continue South 20 degrees 02 minutes 35 seconds West for a distance of 108.50 feet; thence go South 87 degrees 13 minutes 00 seconds West for a distance of 388.3 feet, more or less, to the water’s edge of the Chipola River; thence go Northerly along said water’s edge to a point which pears South 87 degrees 13 minutes 00 seconds West from the POINT OF BEGINNING; thence departing said water’s edge go North 87 degrees 13 minutes 00 seconds East for a distance of 436.9 feet, more or less, to the POINT OF BEGINNING. Said parcel of land having an area of 0.95 acres, more or less.
Containing 1.64 acres, more or less
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
James Darrell Terry
11113 Dartmouth Place
Panama City, FL 32404
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on May 11, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By: Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
