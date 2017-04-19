Thomas Jerald Atwell of Blountstown passed away Monday April 17, 2017 at his home after an extended illness.
Tom was born in Wewahitchka to J.D. & Ruth Atwell on February 19, 1949. He attended school in Wewahitchka and graduated with the class of 1963. He was a US Navy Veteran, serving during the Vietnam era. He was a paralegal and a truck-driver for many years and most recently owner/operator of Rivertown Portable Buildings in Blountstown and Wewahitchka.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents and his most loved dog Willis, a Jack Russell that rode every mile with him during his truck driving years.
Tom is survived by his wife, Jan of Blountstown. His stand in wives, Sherry Grover of Red Lion PA and Debbie Barfield of Blountstown. Three daughters Mysti Atwell of Charleston SC and her mother Diane Turner of Summerville SC, Jeri Kleinert and her husband John of Sanford NC, Gina Ross and Ben Barfield of Blountstown FL. One son Tony Ross and his wife Mariel of Jacksonville FL. One special adopted daughter Suzanne Pichette of Perry GA.
Seven grandchildren, Nicholas Kleinert of Greenville NC, Shelbi Atwell of Cumming GA, Cheyenne, Stone & Savannah Bryant of Blountstown, Isabella & Adrianna Ross of Jacksonville, FL. A number of cousins, nephews and nieces.
The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 p.m., Wednesday, April19 at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m., Thursday, April 20 in Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Sunny Hill Cemetery near Altha.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations are being accepted at Adams Funeral Home.
Adams Funeral is assisting with arrangements. Phone 674-5449 and you may offer the family condolences online at adamsfh.com.