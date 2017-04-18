John Derek Sangster, age 62, of Altha passed away Tuesday, April 11, 2017 in Tallahassee.
Born in Winter Garden, November 10, 1954, Derek was the son of the late J. D. Sangster and Martha (Alexander) Baggett. He was a truck driver who enjoyed farming and he was an avid outdoorsman.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Bobby and Jimmy Sangster; two nephews, Jamie Bigford and Kevin Temple; and a niece, Regina Bigford.
Survivors include his son, Bo Sangster of South Carolina; three sisters, Debbie Barfield of Blountstown, Janice Atwell and her husband, Thomas, also of Blountstown, Sherry Grover of Pennsylvania; an aunt, Betty Yager of Dade City; two uncles, Jerry Alexander of Sneads and George Alexander of Pensacola; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other extended family.
Funeral services were held April 14, at 3:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Adams Funeral Home. Interment followed in Sunny Hill Cemetery near Altha.
