Annual Relay for Life Saturday in Bristol

News, Top Stories
Thursday, April 13. 2017
The Calhoun Liberty Relay for Life is set for Saturnday, April 15, at Veterans Memorial Railroad Park in Bristol with opening ecermonies and survivor recognition beginning at 12:00 Noon EST.

This is a community event in support of the American Cancer Society’s mission of eliminating cancer as a major health problem by preventing cancer, saving lives, and diminishing suffering from cancer, through research, education, advocacy, and service.

Survivors and caregivers can begin registration at 11:30 for lunch. Walking will begin at 1:00 p.m. EST.

Food, drinks and many fundraising opportunities will be available during the event.

Plenty of entertainment will be offered during the event including train rides with Team Monopoly from 1:00 til 8:00 p.m. The Easter Bunny will be on hand for pictures with kids from 2:00 til 6:00.

WJHG’s Neysa Wilkins will be speaking at 4:00 p.m.

The Annual Luminaria Ceremony will begin at 9:00 p.m.. Luminaria bags will be available for purchase to honor or remember your loved one until 8:00 p.m. EST.

Make your plans to attend this special event Saturday, April 15th and help us fight to find a cure.

Veterans Memorial Park is just south of Bristol on SR 12 at 10561 NW Theo Jacobs Way, Bristol, Florida. For more information, you can contact LeAnne Coulter at 850-688-5546.
