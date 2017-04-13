Running for a good cause

Law Enforcement Torch Run® for Special Olympics Florida
All around the world, Special Olympics has a formidable and caring legion of protectors and supporters: the law enforcement community. The signature event of the law enforcement community’s year-round support is the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Florida.
Monday morning in Blountstown, representatives from the Blountstown Police Department, Blountstown Fire Department and Calhoun County Correctional Institution joined to show their support for this good cause. They proudly ran thru Blountstown carrying the Flame of Hope™.
Every year, the Flame of Hope™ has traversed Florida in an intrastate relay of simultaneous routes throughout the state, covering countless thousands of miles. The torch is carried by local and state law enforcement officers all the way to the Opening Ceremony of Florida’s annual State Summer Games.
The Torch Run began its existence as the S.O.M.E. (Special Olympics Mileage Event) Run, when a handful of officers ran the Flame of Hope™ throughout the state in an exhausting, non-stop run. Soon, the S.O.M.E. Run gained momentum and law enforcement agencies throughout Florida became involved and the S.O.M.E. Run would go on to become the “Law Enforcement Torch Run® for Special Olympics Florida.”
The Florida Law Enforcement Torch Run is the largest annual public relations and fund-raising event for Special Olympics Florida. Statewide, the participating chiefs, officers, sheriffs, deputies, agents and cadets from virtually every branch of federal, state, county and municipal law enforcement, represent a total of over 300 different agencies. Chief Deputy Dave Sklarek of the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, serves as the volunteer State Director of the Torch Run for Florida.
Funds are generated through the sale of the popular Torch Run T-shirts and hats, and through various local fundraising events. You can support Special Olympics Florida and your local law enforcement agency by taking part in one of the many fun events they hold throughout the year or by buying this year’s Law Enforcement Torch Run commemorative t-shirt or hat.