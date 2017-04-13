Library Art Exhibit

The oldest daughter of 12 children, Jane Joseph Durrant didn’t have much opportunity to explore her interest in art growing up in small-town Appalachian Ohio. A charming sketch of a sparrow she drew when she was a young mother sat on display in her family’s home, a small but convincing hint of her talent.
After raising two children, Jane listened to her artistic voice and bought her first easel, brushes, canvasses and paints on a whim. Expecting to enroll in water color classes in Austin, Texas, she was encouraged to pursue oils instead. In addition to a weekly oil painting get together that provided some instruction, she took classes at Laguna Gloria and Fredericksburg Art School in Austin, where she and her husband lived for almost 20 years.
Over the last several years, Jane has built an extensive portfolio ranging from landscapes and animals to still lifes and portraits. Her work can convey wonder, nostalgia, and sometimes a bit of mystery or humor. Jane has exhibited in several shows in Austin and she’s sold many painting through these exhibits, commissioned work and through word of mouth. Her sparrow is now displayed in her home is Bristol, Florida along with several favorite paintings.
Jane will be doing an exhibit at the Blountstown Library on April 22 at 10 am in the Heritage Room. Come Meet the Artist, and experience her unique take on art.
Light refreshments will be served.