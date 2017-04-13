Tigers up record to 16-1

The Blountstown Tigers improved to 16-1 on the season with wins over Wakulla and Altha.

Over spring break, the Tigers traveled to Wakulla and came away with a 7-2 victory. Tyreek Sumner, Shad Johnson, and Bryson Horne all pitched in the win with Horne picking up the W. Sumner led the way offensively going 3-5 with 2 RBI's. Jacob Yon went 2-2 with 2 RBI's. Horne and Jace Porter picked up 1 hit each.

On Monday of this week, the Tigers traveled up to Altha for a district matchup and earned a 23-0 win. Alex Buggs picked up the win on the mound for the Tigers pitching 4 innings, not giving up a run on 1 hit and had 9 K's. Tucker Jordan was 3-3 with a HR and 4 RBI's, Tyreek Sumner was 2-2 with a HR and 3 RBI's, Jace Porter was 3-3 and
Kyle Skipper was 2-2.

The Tigers will host Wakulla Thursday night at 6:00 and host Holmes County at 6:00 Friday night. Hope to see you at the games. GO TIGERS!!!!



OFFENSE LEADERS:
Average:
Bryson Horne .509
Jacob Yon .469
Tyreek Sumner .393
HR
Bryson Horne 4
Tyreek Sumner 3
Locke Pohto 2
RBI
Bryson Horne 30
Tyreek Sumner 19
Jacob Yon 15
PITCHING LEADERS
Wins
Tyreek Sumner 5
Bryson Horne 4
Jaxon Ridley 3
K's
Tyreek Sumner 39
Bryson Horne 33
Jaxon Ridley 17
ERA
Alex Buggs .000
Shad Johnson 1.20
Locke Pohto 1.23
