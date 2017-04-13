Tiger’s Table April 13

Blountstown High School's Culinary Class, The Tiger's Table, will be serving it's seventh and last luncheon of the school year on Thursday, April 13, 2017 from 11am to 1pm in the culinary dining room on the BHS Campus.
The three course meal will consist of:
Choice of Appetizer:
* House Salad with House-Made Pepper-Jelly Vinaigrette or Ranch
* Spinach Strawberry Salad with Poppy-seed Dressing
* Spinach Artichoke Dip with Crostini
Entree':
* Easter Ham
* Creamy New Potatoes with Fresh Parsley
* Sicilian Carrots
* Fresh Sauteed Green Beans with Garlic
Choice of Desserts:
* Gran's Carrot Cake
* Strawberry Pretzel Delight
* Three Layer Double Chocolate Cake
The cost of the meal is $10 and reservations must be made by Wednesday, April 12. Deliveries will be made to BES, BMS, the county offices and to any place with an order of 5 or more. To RSVP, either call (850) 674-5724, ext. 43 or email samantha.taylor@calhounflschools.org. Thank you for supporting the BHS Culinary Program.We look forward to seeing you next school year!