Congratulations to Bradley Bates who place 2nd at the State Weightlifting Competition in the 119 lb class on Saturday, 4/8.
BHS Poetry Night will be held in the BHS lunchroom from 4:00 - 7:00 P. M. on Tuesday, 4/11.
Tiger's Table is Thursday, 4/13
Fun Day is Friday, 4/14.
FSA Reading Tutoring on Monday, 4/10 and Thursday, 4/13 from 3 - 4 P. M.
Biology EOC tutoring on Tuesday, 4/11
Math EOC tutoring Session 5 is on Monday, 4/10 and Wednesday, 4/12 from 3 - 4 P.M.
U. S. History tutoring on Tuesday, 4/11 in Bldg #7 lab from 7;00 - 7:45 A. M. and 3:00 - 4:00 P. M.
The Track team will participate in Districts at Bozeman on Thursday, 4/13 at 10:00 A. M.
The softball team will travel to Altha on Monday, 4/10 at 5:00 P. M. On Tuesday, 4/11 the softball team will travel to Port St. Joe to play at 5:00 P. M. On Thursday, 4/13, the softball team will play Bethlehem at home at 5:00 P. M. On Friday, 4/14 the softball team will play Malone at home at 5:00 P. M.
The Varsity Baseball team will travel to Altha to play on Monday, 4/10 at 6:00 P. M. On Thursday the baseball team will play Wakulla at home at 6:00 P. M. On Friday, 4/14 the baseball team will play Holmes County at home at 6:00 P. M.