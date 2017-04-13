Legal Notice
Legals for 04-13-17
Posted by Administrator in Legals
Thursday, April 13. 2017
NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in providing construction services for the following project:
Musgrove/Buddy Johnson Road SCOP
This project will include paving Musgrove/Buddy Johnson Road.
Plans and specifications can be obtained at Dewberry | Preble-Rish, 20684 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, Florida 32424, (850) 674-3300. (For questions, please call Justin Ford at (850) 674-3300 or at jford@dewberry.com). The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.
Completion date for this project will be 120 days from the date of the Notice to Proceed presented to the successful bidder.
All bidders shall be pre-qualified with the Florida Department of Transportation per Section 2-1 of the F.D.O.T. Standard Specifications for Road and Bridge Construction, 2016 edition for: Grading, Drainage and Grassing, Seeding and Sodding.
Liquidated damages for failure to complete the project on the specified date will be set at $200.00 per day.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed bid, for the “BID # 2017-008 Musgrove/Buddy Johnson Road SCOP”
Bids will be received until 2:00 P.M. (CST) on May 9, 2017 at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20589 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL 32424, and will be opened and read aloud on May 9, 2017 at 6:00 P.M. (CST).
The Bid will be awarded to the lowest responsive bidder.
Cost for Plans and Specifications will be $50.00 per set and is non-refundable. Checks should be made payable to DEWBERRY | PREBLE-RISH.
All Bids shall remain firm for a period of sixty days after the opening. All bidders shall comply with all applicable State and local laws concerning licensing registration and regulation of contractors doing business to the State of Florida.
Legal Notice
CATALYST SITE WATER MAIN IMPROVEMENTS PROJECT
# 50085860
NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS
The Calhoun County Board of County Commission will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in constructing the:
CATALYST SITE WATER MAIN IMPROVEMENTS
The project will include an expansion to the existing water distribution system located at the Calhoun County Catalyst Site/Airport. This project will include expansions of 6” and 8” water mains with the associated fittings.
Plans and specifications can be obtained at Dewberry | Preble-Rish, 20684 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, Florida 32424, (850) 674-3300. (For questions, please call Justin Ford at (850) 674-3300 or at jford@dewberry.com). The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.
Completion date for these projects will be 90 days from the date of the Notice to Proceed presented to the successful bidder.
All bidders shall be pre-qualified with the Florida Department of Transportation per Section 2-1 of the F.D.O.T. Standard Specifications for Road and Bridge Construction, 2016 edition for: Grading, Drainage and Grassing, Seeding and Sodding.
Liquidated damages for failure to complete the project on the specified date will be set at $200.00 per day.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed bid for the “ BID # 2017-009 Catalyst Site Water Main Improvements”.
Bids will be received until 2:00 P.M. (CST) on April 25, 2017 at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20589 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL 32424, and will be opened and read aloud on April 25, 2017 at 6:00 P.M. (CST).
The Bid will be awarded to the lowest responsive bidder.
Cost for Plans and Specifications will be $50.00 per set and is non-refundable. Checks should be made payable to DEWBERRY | PREBLE-RISH.
All Bids shall remain firm for a period of sixty days after the opening. All bidders shall comply with all applicable State and local laws concerning licensing registration and regulation of contractors doing business to the State of Florida.
Legal Notice
CALHOUN COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
FDOT FPID NO. 436826-1-54-01
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners is seeking professional consultant as they apply to the construction engineering and inspection of resurfacing of Musgrove Road/Buddy Johnson Road from CR 274 to Oglesby Bodiford Road as identified in the County’s Local Agency Participation contract with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). Consideration will be given to only those firms that are qualified pursuant to law and that have been prequalified by FDOT to perform the indicated types of work.
Work Types: 10.1 – Roadway CEI
Response Deadline:
Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. (CT)
Opening Date: Tuesday, April, 25, 2017 at 6:00 P.M. (CT)
This project is funded with assistance from the FDOT. By submitting a letter of response, the Consultant certifies that they are in compliance with FDOT Procedure No. 375-030-006 (Restriction on Consultants Eligibility to Compete for Department Contracts) and that no principle is presently suspended, proposed for debarment, declared ineligible or voluntarily excluded from participation on this transaction by any Federal Department or Agency.
Information regarding the proposal can be obtained at the Calhoun County Emergency Management Office, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room G-40, Blountstown, FL 32424 (located in the basement of the Courthouse). In order to ensure a fair, competitive and open process, once a project has been advertised for Letters of Qualifications, all communications between the interested firms and the County must be directed to Chelsea Snowden, Contracts and Grants Coordinator, 850-674-8075 or csnowden@fairpoint.net.
If interested, qualified consultants are required to submit the original and six (6) copies of the letter of response to the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, FL 32424 by the response deadline.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed proposal for the “RFQ SCOP- Musgrove/Buddy Johnson Roads Resurfacing Project CEI Services”. Please clearly mark the name of the firm on the outside of the package.
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT J T Rental Investments, LLC is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 312
YEAR OF 2011
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel#R-17-1N-09-0000-0006-0112
A parcel of land lying in the Northwest Quarter of Section 17, Township 1 North, Range 9 West, Calhoun County, Florida, and being more particularly described as follows: Commence at the Southwest Corner of lands described in Official Records Book 119, Page 213, in the Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida; thence go South 20 degrees 02 minutes 35 seconds West along to the Westerly right of way line of a proposed dirt road for a distance of 325.43 feet for the POINT OF BEGINNING. From said POINT OF BEGINNING continue South 20 degrees 02 minutes 35 seconds West for a distance of 54.25 feet; thence go South 87 degrees 13 minutes 00 seconds West for a distance of 336.8 feet, more or less, to the water’s edge of Chipola River, thence go Northwesterly along said water’s edge to a point which bears South 87 degrees 13 minutes 00 seconds West from the POINT OF BEGINNING; thence departing said water’s edge go north 87 degrees 13 minutes 00 seconds East for a distance of 388.3 feet, more or less, to the POINT OF BEGINNING. Said parcel of land having an area of 0.42 acres, more or less.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Joe James Terry
11113 Dartmouth Place
Panama City, FL 32404
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on May 11, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By: Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT JT Rental Investments, LLC is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 313
YEAR OF 2011
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel#R-17-1N-09-0000-0006-0113
A parcel of land lying in the Northwest quarter of Section 17, Township 1 North, Range 9 West, Calhoun County, Florida and being described as follows: Commence at the Southeast corner of lands described in Official Records Book 119 at Page 213 of the Public Records of said county and run thence North 87 degrees 00 minutes 24 seconds East along the Southerly boundary of a graded road, a distance of 25.67 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING. From said POINT OF BEGINNING, thence continue North 89 degrees 00 minutes 24 seconds East along said Southerly boundary, a distance of 30.00 feet to a concrete monument; thence South 01 degree 32 minutes 46 seconds East 350.27 feet; thence North 87 degrees 13 minutes 00 seconds East 105.00 feet; thence South 01 degree 32 minutes 46 seconds East 200.45 feet; thence South 87 degrees 13 minutes 00 seconds West 157.33 feet; thence North 01 degrees 23 minutes 43 seconds West 200.46 feet; thence South 87 degrees 13 minutes 00 seconds West 143.622 feet to a 1/2 inch iron road (LB 4889); thence North 20 degrees 03 minutes 05 seconds East 54.30 feet to a 1/2 iron rod (LD 4889); thence North 24 degrees 04 minutes 13 seconds East 336.30 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING.
Containing 1.64 acres, more or less
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Joe J. Terry
11113 Dartmouth Place
Panama City, FL 32404
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on May 11, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By: Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT JT Rental Investments, LLC is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 314
YEAR OF 2011
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel#R-17-1N-09-0000-0006-0116
A parcel of land lying in the Northwest Quarter of Section 17, Township 1 North, Range 9 West, Calhoun County, Florida, and being more particularly described as follows: Commence at the Southeast Corner of lands described in Official Records Book 119, Page 213, in the Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida; thence go South 20 degrees 02 minutes 35 seconds West along the Westerly right of way line of proposed dirt road for a distance of 216.93 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING. From said POINT OF BEGINNING, continue South 20 degrees 02 minutes 35 seconds West for a distance of 108.50 feet; thence go South 87 degrees 13 minutes 00 seconds West for a distance of 388.3 feet, more or less, to the water’s edge of the Chipola River; thence go Northerly along said water’s edge to a point which pears South 87 degrees 13 minutes 00 seconds West from the POINT OF BEGINNING; thence departing said water’s edge go North 87 degrees 13 minutes 00 seconds East for a distance of 436.9 feet, more or less, to the POINT OF BEGINNING. Said parcel of land having an area of 0.95 acres, more or less.
Containing 1.64 acres, more or less
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
James Darrell Terry
11113 Dartmouth Place
Panama City, FL 32404
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on May 11, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By: Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in providing construction services for the following project:
Musgrove/Buddy Johnson Road SCOP
This project will include paving Musgrove/Buddy Johnson Road.
Plans and specifications can be obtained at Dewberry | Preble-Rish, 20684 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, Florida 32424, (850) 674-3300. (For questions, please call Justin Ford at (850) 674-3300 or at jford@dewberry.com). The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.
Completion date for this project will be 120 days from the date of the Notice to Proceed presented to the successful bidder.
All bidders shall be pre-qualified with the Florida Department of Transportation per Section 2-1 of the F.D.O.T. Standard Specifications for Road and Bridge Construction, 2016 edition for: Grading, Drainage and Grassing, Seeding and Sodding.
Liquidated damages for failure to complete the project on the specified date will be set at $200.00 per day.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed bid, for the “BID # 2017-008 Musgrove/Buddy Johnson Road SCOP”
Bids will be received until 2:00 P.M. (CST) on May 9, 2017 at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20589 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL 32424, and will be opened and read aloud on May 9, 2017 at 6:00 P.M. (CST).
The Bid will be awarded to the lowest responsive bidder.
Cost for Plans and Specifications will be $50.00 per set and is non-refundable. Checks should be made payable to DEWBERRY | PREBLE-RISH.
All Bids shall remain firm for a period of sixty days after the opening. All bidders shall comply with all applicable State and local laws concerning licensing registration and regulation of contractors doing business to the State of Florida.
Legal Notice
CATALYST SITE WATER MAIN IMPROVEMENTS PROJECT
# 50085860
NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS
The Calhoun County Board of County Commission will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in constructing the:
CATALYST SITE WATER MAIN IMPROVEMENTS
The project will include an expansion to the existing water distribution system located at the Calhoun County Catalyst Site/Airport. This project will include expansions of 6” and 8” water mains with the associated fittings.
Plans and specifications can be obtained at Dewberry | Preble-Rish, 20684 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, Florida 32424, (850) 674-3300. (For questions, please call Justin Ford at (850) 674-3300 or at jford@dewberry.com). The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.
Completion date for these projects will be 90 days from the date of the Notice to Proceed presented to the successful bidder.
All bidders shall be pre-qualified with the Florida Department of Transportation per Section 2-1 of the F.D.O.T. Standard Specifications for Road and Bridge Construction, 2016 edition for: Grading, Drainage and Grassing, Seeding and Sodding.
Liquidated damages for failure to complete the project on the specified date will be set at $200.00 per day.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed bid for the “ BID # 2017-009 Catalyst Site Water Main Improvements”.
Bids will be received until 2:00 P.M. (CST) on April 25, 2017 at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20589 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL 32424, and will be opened and read aloud on April 25, 2017 at 6:00 P.M. (CST).
The Bid will be awarded to the lowest responsive bidder.
Cost for Plans and Specifications will be $50.00 per set and is non-refundable. Checks should be made payable to DEWBERRY | PREBLE-RISH.
All Bids shall remain firm for a period of sixty days after the opening. All bidders shall comply with all applicable State and local laws concerning licensing registration and regulation of contractors doing business to the State of Florida.
Legal Notice
CALHOUN COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
FDOT FPID NO. 436826-1-54-01
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners is seeking professional consultant as they apply to the construction engineering and inspection of resurfacing of Musgrove Road/Buddy Johnson Road from CR 274 to Oglesby Bodiford Road as identified in the County’s Local Agency Participation contract with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). Consideration will be given to only those firms that are qualified pursuant to law and that have been prequalified by FDOT to perform the indicated types of work.
Work Types: 10.1 – Roadway CEI
Response Deadline:
Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. (CT)
Opening Date: Tuesday, April, 25, 2017 at 6:00 P.M. (CT)
This project is funded with assistance from the FDOT. By submitting a letter of response, the Consultant certifies that they are in compliance with FDOT Procedure No. 375-030-006 (Restriction on Consultants Eligibility to Compete for Department Contracts) and that no principle is presently suspended, proposed for debarment, declared ineligible or voluntarily excluded from participation on this transaction by any Federal Department or Agency.
Information regarding the proposal can be obtained at the Calhoun County Emergency Management Office, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room G-40, Blountstown, FL 32424 (located in the basement of the Courthouse). In order to ensure a fair, competitive and open process, once a project has been advertised for Letters of Qualifications, all communications between the interested firms and the County must be directed to Chelsea Snowden, Contracts and Grants Coordinator, 850-674-8075 or csnowden@fairpoint.net.
If interested, qualified consultants are required to submit the original and six (6) copies of the letter of response to the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, FL 32424 by the response deadline.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed proposal for the “RFQ SCOP- Musgrove/Buddy Johnson Roads Resurfacing Project CEI Services”. Please clearly mark the name of the firm on the outside of the package.
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT J T Rental Investments, LLC is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 312
YEAR OF 2011
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel#R-17-1N-09-0000-0006-0112
A parcel of land lying in the Northwest Quarter of Section 17, Township 1 North, Range 9 West, Calhoun County, Florida, and being more particularly described as follows: Commence at the Southwest Corner of lands described in Official Records Book 119, Page 213, in the Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida; thence go South 20 degrees 02 minutes 35 seconds West along to the Westerly right of way line of a proposed dirt road for a distance of 325.43 feet for the POINT OF BEGINNING. From said POINT OF BEGINNING continue South 20 degrees 02 minutes 35 seconds West for a distance of 54.25 feet; thence go South 87 degrees 13 minutes 00 seconds West for a distance of 336.8 feet, more or less, to the water’s edge of Chipola River, thence go Northwesterly along said water’s edge to a point which bears South 87 degrees 13 minutes 00 seconds West from the POINT OF BEGINNING; thence departing said water’s edge go north 87 degrees 13 minutes 00 seconds East for a distance of 388.3 feet, more or less, to the POINT OF BEGINNING. Said parcel of land having an area of 0.42 acres, more or less.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Joe James Terry
11113 Dartmouth Place
Panama City, FL 32404
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on May 11, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By: Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT JT Rental Investments, LLC is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 313
YEAR OF 2011
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel#R-17-1N-09-0000-0006-0113
A parcel of land lying in the Northwest quarter of Section 17, Township 1 North, Range 9 West, Calhoun County, Florida and being described as follows: Commence at the Southeast corner of lands described in Official Records Book 119 at Page 213 of the Public Records of said county and run thence North 87 degrees 00 minutes 24 seconds East along the Southerly boundary of a graded road, a distance of 25.67 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING. From said POINT OF BEGINNING, thence continue North 89 degrees 00 minutes 24 seconds East along said Southerly boundary, a distance of 30.00 feet to a concrete monument; thence South 01 degree 32 minutes 46 seconds East 350.27 feet; thence North 87 degrees 13 minutes 00 seconds East 105.00 feet; thence South 01 degree 32 minutes 46 seconds East 200.45 feet; thence South 87 degrees 13 minutes 00 seconds West 157.33 feet; thence North 01 degrees 23 minutes 43 seconds West 200.46 feet; thence South 87 degrees 13 minutes 00 seconds West 143.622 feet to a 1/2 inch iron road (LB 4889); thence North 20 degrees 03 minutes 05 seconds East 54.30 feet to a 1/2 iron rod (LD 4889); thence North 24 degrees 04 minutes 13 seconds East 336.30 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING.
Containing 1.64 acres, more or less
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Joe J. Terry
11113 Dartmouth Place
Panama City, FL 32404
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on May 11, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By: Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT JT Rental Investments, LLC is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 314
YEAR OF 2011
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel#R-17-1N-09-0000-0006-0116
A parcel of land lying in the Northwest Quarter of Section 17, Township 1 North, Range 9 West, Calhoun County, Florida, and being more particularly described as follows: Commence at the Southeast Corner of lands described in Official Records Book 119, Page 213, in the Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida; thence go South 20 degrees 02 minutes 35 seconds West along the Westerly right of way line of proposed dirt road for a distance of 216.93 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING. From said POINT OF BEGINNING, continue South 20 degrees 02 minutes 35 seconds West for a distance of 108.50 feet; thence go South 87 degrees 13 minutes 00 seconds West for a distance of 388.3 feet, more or less, to the water’s edge of the Chipola River; thence go Northerly along said water’s edge to a point which pears South 87 degrees 13 minutes 00 seconds West from the POINT OF BEGINNING; thence departing said water’s edge go North 87 degrees 13 minutes 00 seconds East for a distance of 436.9 feet, more or less, to the POINT OF BEGINNING. Said parcel of land having an area of 0.95 acres, more or less.
Containing 1.64 acres, more or less
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
James Darrell Terry
11113 Dartmouth Place
Panama City, FL 32404
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on May 11, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By: Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)