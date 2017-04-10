Opal Crutchfield, age 89, died April 3, 2017 at Blountstown Health and Rehabilitation Center in Blountstown, Fl.
She was born on October 28, 1927 and was preceded in death by her husband, Audie Ray Crutchfield.
She is survived by six children; James Earl Brixhoff and spouse, Elaine Brixhoff, Sue Redd, Sherry Rankin and husband, Gary Rankin, Ronald Crutchfield, Sandra Holbert and husband, Ben Holbert, Danny Crutchfield and wife, Lisa Crutchfield.
Grandchildren include; Daryl Brixhoff, Michael Brixhoff Sidney Hamlepp , Portia Huston and husband, Michael Huston, Monica Reeves and husband, Kristopher Reeves, Marci and Clevie Burch, Edward Rankin, and Gracie Crutchfield. Four great grandchildren; Lenox Huston, Emilyn Huston, Aubrey Reeves, and Gunnar Reeves.
Funeral services were held at New Life Fellowship Assembly of God Church in Chipley, Fl. Thursday, April 4, at 11:00 a.m. Graveside service were held at the Cedar Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery in Bonifay, Fl.
Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Fl. was in charge of the arrangements. 850-638-2122