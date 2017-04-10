Tommy Durrell Montford, age 73, of Port St. Joe passed away in Panama City April 2, 2017.
Born in Altha, December 3, 1943, Tommy was the son of the late Thomas Edgar and Doris (Stone) Montford. He was a graduate of Georgia Military College; attended Georgia Southern College and proudly served in the United States Army. He was self-employed and his favorite hobby was fishing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Frances (Shuman) Montford and his brother-in-law, Ralph Ferrell.
Survivors include his son, John Mark Shiver (Gaylon) of Tallahassee; daughter, Angie Smith (Carl) of Clarksville; twin sisters, Judith Sellers (Donnie) and Julia Ferrell of Port St. Joe Beacon Hill Community; a brother, Bill McCormick (Wynette) of Wewahitchka, and a host of nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m. CT, Saturday, April 15 in the log cabin, 3462 SE Iola Road, in Scotts Ferry. (dress is casual)
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Georgia Military College, 201 E. Green Street, Milledgeville, GA 31061 or Covenant Care Hospice, 107 W 19th Street, Panama City, FL 32405 or your favorite charity.
Adams Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Phone 674-5449 and you may offer condolences online at adamsfh.com.