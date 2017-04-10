Malaya Lashe’ Hodge of Blountstown passed away Friday, April 7, 2017.
Born in Marianna, December 4, 2016, Malaya was the daughter of Dravin Hodge and Calyn Carter.
In addition to her parents, Dravin and Calyn, Malaya is survived by her paternal grandparents, Greg Hartzell of Blountstown and Michelle Powell of Alabama; maternal grandparents, Daphne McDonald of Altha and David Carter of Marianna; great-grandparents, Linda McDonald of Clarksville and Betty and Don Hodge of Blountstown; aunts and uncles, Courtney and Rusty Shiver of Blountstown, Celena Carter and Dustin Brady of Marianna, Cody Carter and Brittany Kelley of Marianna, Georgia Hartzell of Tallahassee, Christian Hodge of Blountstown, and Jesse Norwood of Alabama; cousins, Alyssa Shiver, Meah Shiver, Justin Brady, Edwin and Eric Cortes-Mendoza, and Braylon Norwood.
A memorial service will be held 6:00 p.m., Thursday, April 13 in the Chapel of Adams Funeral Home.
Adams Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Phone 674-5449 and you may offer the family condolences online at adamsfh.com.