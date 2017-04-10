Charles “Charlie” William Hewett, 77, of Tallahassee, Florida, passed away peacefully, Sunday, April 2, 2017 at the Big Bend Hospice House.
A celebration of life service will be held Sunday, April 23, from 2:00-4:00 at the Tallahassee Elks Lodge #937. Reverend Greg Roberts will be officiating. His family will take his ashes to his hometown of Altha, Florida at a later date. Family and friends are welcomed to wear casual dress and to share stories or fond memories they have at the memorial.
Charlie was born January 30, 1940 in Altha, Florida to J.L. and Ada Maudell (Grant) Hewett. He graduated from Altha High School in 1958. On November 3, 1961 he eloped to Bainbridge, GA to marry Mamie “Ruth” Smith. Charlie retired from the Department of Corrections after 38 years of service. He was an avid member of both the Tallahassee Elks Lodge and Tallahassee Loyal Order of the Moose. Charlie was a member of the Moose for 44 years and served on the Moose and Legion Ritual Teams for 40 of those years. He earned many 1st place awards in state and international competitions. Charlie spent 10 years helping run Bingo activities at the Elks Lodge. Charlie loved spending time with his family, enjoyed working in his yard, was a die hard Seminole, and every Tuesday and Thursday you could find him at BW3’s, or as he would refer to it “The Hen House”.
Charlie is survived by his wife of 55 years, Ruth Hewett, their daughter, Sheila Day (Bruce); two sons, Paul Hewett (Kathy) and Benny Hewett (LeeAnn); two grandsons, Grant and Brantley Hewett. He is also survived his twin sister Beth Powell of Pineview, GA; niece, Jaime McGlamory; great niece, Hailey Davis (Chad) and great-great-nephew, Reed Davis, his baby sister, Willie Mae Lamar of LaBelle, Florida, and nephew, Alan Lamar. Charlie was preceded in death by his parents J.L. and Maudell Hewett and his brother James “Jimmy” Benjamin Hewett.