17th Annual Folklife Days scheduled for April 21 & 22

This is the time of year when we start planning for our Annual Folk-Life Day Festival. The festival was started as a means of bringing some of the early American activities to life for the students.
The date is Friday, April 21, 2017 from 9:30 am – 2 pm central time.
Admission will be: students and chaperones $3.00.
Come tour buildings and homes from the 1800’s and see how life was during the 1800’s to the 1900’s. We will have hands-on activities: crafts, hayride, petting zoo of donkeys and goats for the students.
Artisans will include blacksmithing, cooking on the wood stove, dulcimer playing, knitting, quilting, wood carving, butter churning, cracklin’ cooking, and musicians.
For reservations email or fax the following information by April 17, 2017: School or Group name, Address, Contact Person, Grade, Number of students, Number of Adults to 17869 NW Pioneer Settlement Rd., Blountstown, FL 32424
officemanager@panhandlepioneer.us Phone: 850-674-2777 Fax: 850-674-2778.
Everyone is invited to attend on Saturday, April 22nd and enjoy Folklife Days at the Pioneer Settlement.
Students: $3, Adults: $6, Senior Citizen: $3.50, Ages 5 - 12: $3, Age 5 & under Free.