Altha Lifters qualify for Finals

Garrison Hutchison, Garret Lovelace and Jackson Goins all qualified for the 2017 Boys Weightlifting Finals. Hutchison was District and Region Champion in the 154 Pound weight class.
Garrett Lovelace also won District and Region in the 219 Pound weight class. It will be Garrison's second time lifting at state while this will be the first time Lovelace has qualified. Both boys are Juniors. Freshman Jackson Goins also qualified as a wild card. Goins was district runner up and third place in the region for the 119 pound weight class. He is just a freshman. The 2017 FHSAA State Weightlifting Finals will take place this Saturday in DeLand Florida.