BHS Track selling plates raising funds for Regionals

Thursday, April 6. 2017
The Blountstown High School track team will be holding a Chicken Lunch Fundraiser on Friday, April 7th. Plates will include, smoked chicken, potato salad, green beans, bread, and a desert. The fundraiser is being held to raise money to compete at the Regional Championship in Jacksonville.

The lunch will be held in Blountstown at the corner of Hwy 20 and Hwy 71. Plates will be served from 10:00am to 1:00pmcentral time.

The cost is $7 and plates will be delivered to any business with 5 or more orders.

You can place an order by emailing Quatarious.Anderson@calhounflschools.org,

Pre-orders will be available until Wednesday, April 5th.
