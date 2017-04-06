Prom Princess Ashley Finch and Prince Vontarius McCray

LCHS Junior-Senior Prom

Thursday, April 6. 2017
Liberty County High School celebrated its Junior-Senior Prom on Friday, March 31st.

The students enjoyed a night right out of a story-book with their Alice in Wonderland theme.

Lovlie Smith and Gunter Barber reigning as Queen and King.
