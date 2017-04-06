Sheriff's Log for 04-06-17

LIBERTY COUNTY
March 27
Steven Dewayne Anderson, holding for court
Charles Dalton Brazell, burglary of occupied, conveyance unarmed, petit theft, 2nd degree, 1st offense
James William Stanley, holding for court
March 29
Keino Jackson, resist officer-obstruct without violence, sell of methamphetamine within 100 feet of worship or business
Matthew Perkins, sell of methamphetamine within 100 feet of worship or business, drugs-health or safety-possession with sell legend drug without prescription, drug equipment-possession-and or use
March 30
Leila Lynette Barber, holding for Gulf County
Zanntafey Yohoun Bennett, out of county warrant
Demaurio Jackson, grand theft, $300 less than 5k dollars, dealing in stolen property, burglary of unoccupied dwelling unarmed
Karen Byre, violation of probation
Tashara Williams, violation of probation
Lujuan S. Zaccaro, out of county warrant
Laura Lee Macks, holding for Gulf County
March 31
James P. Tucker, serving weekends
Margaret Denise Jenkins, grand theft of 5k less than 10k dollars
Charity Faith Galloway, out of county warrant
Ronnie Cardinale, driving while license suspended
April 2
Kurtis J. Mathis, firing weapon in public or one residential property, possession of weapon-or ammo by convicted Fla. felon, aggravated assault-weapon-with deadly weapon without intent to kill, larc-grand theft
April 3
Clifford Allen
Sheila A. Mullins
The above individuals were booked into the Calhoun or Liberty County Jail over the past week. Although they have been charged with a crime, they are considered innocent until proven guilty.