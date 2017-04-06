Sheriff's Log for 04-06-17

Thursday, April 6. 2017
CALHOUN COUNTY
March 29
Treble Gilbert, nonmoving traffic vio/drive while license suspended, 1st offense
March 30
Cortney Thomas, cocaine-sell/within 1000 ft of worship or business, school ll
March 31
Eugene E. Egler, fraud/utter false bank bill note check, forgery of/alter bank bill note check
April 1
Andres Gaytan Guzman, battery/touch or strike
Terry Lynn Maidel, trespassing / occupied structure or conveyance
April 2
Charles Roesler McClure, public peace/make false 911 calls

LIBERTY COUNTY
March 27
Steven Dewayne Anderson, holding for court
Charles Dalton Brazell, burglary of occupied, conveyance unarmed, petit theft, 2nd degree, 1st offense
James William Stanley, holding for court
March 29
Keino Jackson, resist officer-obstruct without violence, sell of methamphetamine within 100 feet of worship or business
Matthew Perkins, sell of methamphetamine within 100 feet of worship or business, drugs-health or safety-possession with sell legend drug without prescription, drug equipment-possession-and or use
March 30
Leila Lynette Barber, holding for Gulf County
Zanntafey Yohoun Bennett, out of county warrant
Demaurio Jackson, grand theft, $300 less than 5k dollars, dealing in stolen property, burglary of unoccupied dwelling unarmed
Karen Byre, violation of probation
Tashara Williams, violation of probation
Lujuan S. Zaccaro, out of county warrant
Laura Lee Macks, holding for Gulf County
March 31
James P. Tucker, serving weekends
Margaret Denise Jenkins, grand theft of 5k less than 10k dollars
Charity Faith Galloway, out of county warrant
Ronnie Cardinale, driving while license suspended
April 2
Kurtis J. Mathis, firing weapon in public or one residential property, possession of weapon-or ammo by convicted Fla. felon, aggravated assault-weapon-with deadly weapon without intent to kill, larc-grand theft
April 3
Clifford Allen
Sheila A. Mullins

The above individuals were booked into the Calhoun or Liberty County Jail over the past week. Although they have been charged with a crime, they are considered innocent until proven guilty.
