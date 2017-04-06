Legal Notice
Legals for 04-06-17
Posted by Administrator in Legals
Thursday, April 6. 2017
ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEDURES ACT
CALHOUN COUNTY
SCHOOL DISTRICT
The Calhoun County School Board proposes to amend the following policies for the Calhoun County School District as follows:
CHAPTER 2 – SCHOOL BOARD GOVERNANCE AND ORGANIZATION
CHAPTER 5 – STUDENTS
Amend Policies
Policy 2.71 Bullying and Harassment
Policy 5.20 Student Assignment
The Calhoun County School Board proposes to add the following policies for the Calhoun County School District as follows:
CHAPTER 5 – STUDENTS
Add Policies
Policy 5.23 Controlled Open Enrollment
Policy 5.25 Classroom Transfer
Entire proposals are available for viewing at the School Superintendent’s Office, Room G-20, Calhoun County Court House, Blountstown, Florida.
A hearing will be held on the above policies in the Cooperative Extension Building at 20816 Central Avenue East in Blountstown, Florida at the Regular School Board meeting beginning at 5:00 P.M., CDT, Monday, April 17, 2017.
Danny Ryals, Chairman Attest:
Calhoun County School Board
Ralph Yoder, Superintendent
Calhoun County School District
Legal Notice
NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in providing construction services for the following project:
Musgrove/Buddy Johnson Road SCOP
This project will include paving Musgrove/Buddy Johnson Road.
Plans and specifications can be obtained at Dewberry | Preble-Rish, 20684 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, Florida 32424, (850) 674-3300. (For questions, please call Justin Ford at (850) 674-3300 or at jford@dewberry.com). The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.
Completion date for this project will be 120 days from the date of the Notice to Proceed presented to the successful bidder.
All bidders shall be pre-qualified with the Florida Department of Transportation per Section 2-1 of the F.D.O.T. Standard Specifications for Road and Bridge Construction, 2016 edition for: Grading, Drainage and Grassing, Seeding and Sodding.
Liquidated damages for failure to complete the project on the specified date will be set at $200.00 per day.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed bid, for the “BID # 2017-008 Musgrove/Buddy Johnson Road SCOP”
Bids will be received until 2:00 P.M. (CST) on May 9, 2017 at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20589 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL 32424, and will be opened and read aloud on May 9, 2017 at 6:00 P.M. (CST).
The Bid will be awarded to the lowest responsive bidder.
Cost for Plans and Specifications will be $50.00 per set and is non-refundable. Checks should be made payable to DEWBERRY | PREBLE-RISH.
All Bids shall remain firm for a period of sixty days after the opening. All bidders shall comply with all applicable State and local laws concerning licensing registration and regulation of contractors doing business to the State of Florida.
Legal Notice
CATALYST SITE WATER MAIN IMPROVEMENTS
PROJECT # 50085860
NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS
The Calhoun County Board of County Commission will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in constructing the:
CATALYST SITE WATER MAIN IMPROVEMENTS
The project will include an expansion to the existing water distribution system located at the Calhoun County Catalyst Site/Airport. This project will include expansions of 6” and 8” water mains with the associated fittings.
Plans and specifications can be obtained at Dewberry | Preble-Rish, 20684 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, Florida 32424, (850) 674-3300. (For questions, please call Justin Ford at (850) 674-3300 or at jford@dewberry.com). The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.
Completion date for these projects will be 90 days from the date of the Notice to Proceed presented to the successful bidder.
All bidders shall be pre-qualified with the Florida Department of Transportation per Section 2-1 of the F.D.O.T. Standard Specifications for Road and Bridge Construction, 2016 edition for: Grading, Drainage and Grassing, Seeding and Sodding.
Liquidated damages for failure to complete the project on the specified date will be set at $200.00 per day.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed bid for the “ BID # 2017-009 Catalyst Site Water Main Improvements”.
Bids will be received until 2:00 P.M. (CST) on April 25, 2017 at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20589 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL 32424, and will be opened and read aloud on April 25, 2017 at 6:00 P.M. (CST).
The Bid will be awarded to the lowest responsive bidder.
Cost for Plans and Specifications will be $50.00 per set and is non-refundable. Checks should be made payable to DEWBERRY | PREBLE-RISH.
All Bids shall remain firm for a period of sixty days after the opening. All bidders shall comply with all applicable State and local laws concerning licensing registration and regulation of contractors doing business to the State of Florida.
Legal Notice
CALHOUN COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
FDOT FPID NO. 436826-1-54-01
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners is seeking professional consultant as they apply to the construction engineering and inspection of resurfacing of Musgrove Road/Buddy Johnson Road from CR 274 to Oglesby Bodiford Road as identified in the County’s Local Agency Participation contract with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). Consideration will be given to only those firms that are qualified pursuant to law and that have been prequalified by FDOT to perform the indicated types of work.
Work Types: 10.1 – Roadway CEI
Response Deadline: Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. (CT)
Opening Date: Tuesday, April, 25, 2017 at 6:00 P.M. (CT)
This project is funded with assistance from the FDOT. By submitting a letter of response, the Consultant certifies that they are in compliance with FDOT Procedure No. 375-030-006 (Restriction on Consultants Eligibility to Compete for Department Contracts) and that no principle is presently suspended, proposed for debarment, declared ineligible or voluntarily excluded from participation on this transaction by any Federal Department or Agency.
Information regarding the proposal can be obtained at the Calhoun County Emergency Management Office, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room G-40, Blountstown, FL 32424 (located in the basement of the Courthouse). In order to ensure a fair, competitive and open process, once a project has been advertised for Letters of Qualifications, all communications between the interested firms and the County must be directed to Chelsea Snowden, Contracts and Grants Coordinator, 850-674-8075 or csnowden@fairpoint.net.
If interested, qualified consultants are required to submit the original and six (6) copies of the letter of response to the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, FL 32424 by the response deadline.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed proposal for the “RFQ SCOP- Musgrove/Buddy Johnson Roads Resurfacing Project CEI Services”. Please clearly mark the name of the firm on the outside of the package.
CALHOUN COUNTY
SCHOOL DISTRICT
The Calhoun County School Board proposes to amend the following policies for the Calhoun County School District as follows:
CHAPTER 2 – SCHOOL BOARD GOVERNANCE AND ORGANIZATION
CHAPTER 5 – STUDENTS
Amend Policies
Policy 2.71 Bullying and Harassment
Policy 5.20 Student Assignment
The Calhoun County School Board proposes to add the following policies for the Calhoun County School District as follows:
CHAPTER 5 – STUDENTS
Add Policies
Policy 5.23 Controlled Open Enrollment
Policy 5.25 Classroom Transfer
Entire proposals are available for viewing at the School Superintendent’s Office, Room G-20, Calhoun County Court House, Blountstown, Florida.
A hearing will be held on the above policies in the Cooperative Extension Building at 20816 Central Avenue East in Blountstown, Florida at the Regular School Board meeting beginning at 5:00 P.M., CDT, Monday, April 17, 2017.
Danny Ryals, Chairman Attest:
Calhoun County School Board
Ralph Yoder, Superintendent
Calhoun County School District
Legal Notice
NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in providing construction services for the following project:
Musgrove/Buddy Johnson Road SCOP
This project will include paving Musgrove/Buddy Johnson Road.
Plans and specifications can be obtained at Dewberry | Preble-Rish, 20684 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, Florida 32424, (850) 674-3300. (For questions, please call Justin Ford at (850) 674-3300 or at jford@dewberry.com). The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.
Completion date for this project will be 120 days from the date of the Notice to Proceed presented to the successful bidder.
All bidders shall be pre-qualified with the Florida Department of Transportation per Section 2-1 of the F.D.O.T. Standard Specifications for Road and Bridge Construction, 2016 edition for: Grading, Drainage and Grassing, Seeding and Sodding.
Liquidated damages for failure to complete the project on the specified date will be set at $200.00 per day.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed bid, for the “BID # 2017-008 Musgrove/Buddy Johnson Road SCOP”
Bids will be received until 2:00 P.M. (CST) on May 9, 2017 at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20589 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL 32424, and will be opened and read aloud on May 9, 2017 at 6:00 P.M. (CST).
The Bid will be awarded to the lowest responsive bidder.
Cost for Plans and Specifications will be $50.00 per set and is non-refundable. Checks should be made payable to DEWBERRY | PREBLE-RISH.
All Bids shall remain firm for a period of sixty days after the opening. All bidders shall comply with all applicable State and local laws concerning licensing registration and regulation of contractors doing business to the State of Florida.
Legal Notice
CATALYST SITE WATER MAIN IMPROVEMENTS
PROJECT # 50085860
NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS
The Calhoun County Board of County Commission will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in constructing the:
CATALYST SITE WATER MAIN IMPROVEMENTS
The project will include an expansion to the existing water distribution system located at the Calhoun County Catalyst Site/Airport. This project will include expansions of 6” and 8” water mains with the associated fittings.
Plans and specifications can be obtained at Dewberry | Preble-Rish, 20684 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, Florida 32424, (850) 674-3300. (For questions, please call Justin Ford at (850) 674-3300 or at jford@dewberry.com). The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.
Completion date for these projects will be 90 days from the date of the Notice to Proceed presented to the successful bidder.
All bidders shall be pre-qualified with the Florida Department of Transportation per Section 2-1 of the F.D.O.T. Standard Specifications for Road and Bridge Construction, 2016 edition for: Grading, Drainage and Grassing, Seeding and Sodding.
Liquidated damages for failure to complete the project on the specified date will be set at $200.00 per day.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed bid for the “ BID # 2017-009 Catalyst Site Water Main Improvements”.
Bids will be received until 2:00 P.M. (CST) on April 25, 2017 at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20589 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL 32424, and will be opened and read aloud on April 25, 2017 at 6:00 P.M. (CST).
The Bid will be awarded to the lowest responsive bidder.
Cost for Plans and Specifications will be $50.00 per set and is non-refundable. Checks should be made payable to DEWBERRY | PREBLE-RISH.
All Bids shall remain firm for a period of sixty days after the opening. All bidders shall comply with all applicable State and local laws concerning licensing registration and regulation of contractors doing business to the State of Florida.
Legal Notice
CALHOUN COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
FDOT FPID NO. 436826-1-54-01
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners is seeking professional consultant as they apply to the construction engineering and inspection of resurfacing of Musgrove Road/Buddy Johnson Road from CR 274 to Oglesby Bodiford Road as identified in the County’s Local Agency Participation contract with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). Consideration will be given to only those firms that are qualified pursuant to law and that have been prequalified by FDOT to perform the indicated types of work.
Work Types: 10.1 – Roadway CEI
Response Deadline: Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. (CT)
Opening Date: Tuesday, April, 25, 2017 at 6:00 P.M. (CT)
This project is funded with assistance from the FDOT. By submitting a letter of response, the Consultant certifies that they are in compliance with FDOT Procedure No. 375-030-006 (Restriction on Consultants Eligibility to Compete for Department Contracts) and that no principle is presently suspended, proposed for debarment, declared ineligible or voluntarily excluded from participation on this transaction by any Federal Department or Agency.
Information regarding the proposal can be obtained at the Calhoun County Emergency Management Office, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room G-40, Blountstown, FL 32424 (located in the basement of the Courthouse). In order to ensure a fair, competitive and open process, once a project has been advertised for Letters of Qualifications, all communications between the interested firms and the County must be directed to Chelsea Snowden, Contracts and Grants Coordinator, 850-674-8075 or csnowden@fairpoint.net.
If interested, qualified consultants are required to submit the original and six (6) copies of the letter of response to the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, FL 32424 by the response deadline.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed proposal for the “RFQ SCOP- Musgrove/Buddy Johnson Roads Resurfacing Project CEI Services”. Please clearly mark the name of the firm on the outside of the package.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)