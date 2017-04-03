Brandon Hurst, age 34, of Tallahassee, FL passed away Sunday, March 19, 2017 in Tallahassee, FL.
Brandon was born on April 8, 1982 in Atlantic City, NJ and had lived in Tallahassee all of his life. He was of the Christian Faith. Brandon was preceded in death by his father, Ron Hurst, grandfather, Herbert Ross, aunt, Patricia “Patti” Taylor, cousin, Ross Taylor.
Survivors include his mother, Deborah Taylor; a sister, April Nichols; grandmother, Sarah B. Ross; aunts, Donna Taylor and John Robinson, Ginger Taylor Hyland; cousin, Taylor Hyland, a son, Johnny Carron; girlfriend, Jessica Wachtel and her daughter, Hailey.
A private family memorial is planned to celebrate Brandon’s Life on the date of his birth, April 8, 1982. Although there will be no formal program, Brandon’s friends will forever be welcomed to visit, pay tribute or just ‘hang out’ with Brandon at any time after 5:00 pm on April 8 where a permanent memorial will reside beside his cousin Ross Taylor at Lichgate on High Road, Tallahassee, FL. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to help preserve this very special place. For more information, visit http://www.lichgateonhighroad.org/
To pay your respects, offer condolences or share any stories that you think will offer comfort to his mother and family during this time, please feel free to email Deborah Taylor at dtpink@comcast.net.
All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home, Blountstown, FL. 32424. 850-674-2266.