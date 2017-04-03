Mrs. Melba Jean Childers, age 83, of Blountstown, FL, passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2017 in Panama City, FL.
Melba was born on October 17, 1933 in Blackman, FL, to Leonard A. and Alma S. (Kennedy) Hilton. Melba was a retired school teacher and worked for the Okaloosa County School Board for 24 years. She had lived in Blountstown since 2001, and was a member of Weslyan Methodist Church in Crestview, FL, where she also worked as director of daycare.
She is survived by her beloved husband, William K. Childers, of Scotts Ferry, FL; son, Timothy H. Childers, of Scotts Ferry, FL; 2 daughters, Myra I. Tropsa and husband Jon, of Atlanta, GA, Melissa A. Stankard and husband Paul, of Pace, FL; 3 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild.
Memorial services were held Thursday, March 30, 2017 at 3:00 pm (CST) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Ken Taylor officiating. Memorialization will be by cremation.
All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.