Stop for seatbelt violation leads to cocaine and marijuana arrests

On March 24, 2017, Blountstown Police Chief Mark Mallory, officer Jody Hoagland and Lt. Partridge were leaving the Piggly Wiggly parking lot in Blountstown whey they observed the driver and passenger of an SUV without their seatbelts on.
Lt. Partridge stopped the vehicle where Chief Mallory made a passenger side approach to the vehicle. The driver was identified as Austin B. Byrnes. The Chief recognized the front passenger as J.D. Baker. While speaking with the occupants, Chief Mallory detected the strong odor of “green” raw marijuana emitting from the vehicle.
The driver exited the vehicle and was told a probable cause search of of the vehicle was going to be conducted. Byrnes offered that he had approximately 0.5 grams of marijuana under the front drivers seat.
Lt. Partridge had Mr. Baker exit the vehicle and Chief Mallory had the rear passenger, who was recognized as Frederick Baskette III exit the vehicle. A small metal pipe and clear baggie containing approximately 1gm of suspected synthetic marijuana was found in his pocket.
A search of the vehicle revealed a bag containing a large amount of raw marijuana approximately 24 grams along with several packages of “zip zag” wraps. A honey bun box contained three baggies of suspected crack cocaine, approximately 10 grams. Chief Mallory also discovered two “zip zag” wrap packs containing approximately 2 grams of raw marijuana and wraps.
Baker advised to Lt. Partridge and the Chief that the narcotics in the passenger side floor board were his. The narcotics field tested positive. Baker’s cellphone was seized. During the traffic stop, the cellphone was receiving multiple messages inquiring about the purchase of illegal narcotics. The phone was placed into evidence and subsequent search warrant will be done on the phone.
Byrnes, in a post miranda statement, said that he did not know of the narcotics inside of the vehicle other than the less than 20 grams of marijuana that he had already advised of. Byrnes was issued a criminal notice to appear for possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Baskette gave a post miranda statement and advised that he saw J.D. Baker with the crack cocaine and the large amount of marijuana in the vehicle. He also stated that he suspected the synthetic marijuana was in fact Mojo. Baskette was advised that the Mojo will be tested and if it comes back as a controlled substance, a warrant will be issued for his arrest.
Chief Mallory felt there was probable cause to arrest Baker for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver crack cocaine and marijuana and being in possession of crack cocaine and marijuana. He was also arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and being in possession of zig zag wraps used to roll marijuana.