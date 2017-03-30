The Blountstown High School Weightlifting Team competed in the Regional Meet last week held in Vernon and returned home with the runnerup trophy. There were 13 teams competing in the meet from 2 districts.
Bradly Bates became an automatic state qualifier when he won 1st place in the 119 pound weight class.
Second place finishers for the Tigers were Abrey Johnson in the 139 pound class, Keith Grantham in the 154 pound class and Trey Mathews in the 183 pound class.
Michael Wyrick place third in the 169 pound class while Cody Barfield placed fourth in the 238 pound class.
Fifth place finishers for the Tigers were Seth Dawson in the 169 pound class and Nathan Hunter in the 238 pound class.
Sixth place finishers were Gage Thornton in the 199 pound class and Tylor Brock in the 219 pound class.
The other top lifters will be selected our of each weight class out of a state wide pool.