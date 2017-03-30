Tigers climb to 12-1; dump Liberty 9-1

The Tigers improved their record to 12-1 on the year with wins over Port St Joe, Wewa, and Liberty Countylast week.
On Tuesday, the Tigers traveled to PSJ and came away with a 5-3 victory. Bryson Horne got the start on the mound going six innings giving up three runs on four hits while striking out six. Shad Johnson came on to pitch the final inning to pick up the save. He did not allow a run or hit while striking out three.
Johnson led the way offensively going 3-4 with a double. Tyreek Sumner and Horne picked up two hits each.
On Thursday the Tigers traveled to Wewa and came away with a 21-2 win. Jaxon Ridley got the win on the mound giving up 0 hits and struck out five. Alex Buggs pitched 1 inning and struck out all three batters he faced. Brett Phinney pitched the final inning not allowing a hit and struck out two.
Offensively the Tigers were led by Bryson Horne going 3-3 with 2 doubles and a three run home run. Tyreek Sumner, Shad Johnson, Jacob Yon, Locke Pohto, Cole Stevens, and Kyle Skipper collected two hits each.
On Friday night the Tigers hosted Liberty County and got a 9-1 win behind a strong pitching performance from Tyreek Sumner. He pitched 6 innings allowing 1 run on 3 hits while striking out 10. Shad Johnson pitched the final inning striking out 2.
Sumner was 4-4 on the night offensively with 2 doubles. Bryson Horne was 3-4 with 2 doubles. Jace Porter and Shad Johnson picked up 2 hits each.
The JV Tigers picked up 2 wins and dropped 1. The Tigers will travel to Holmes County on Tuesday March 28 and Host Sneads on Thursday March 30 at 6:00. Hope to see you at the games. GO TIGERS!!!
OFFENSE LEADERS:
Average:
Bryson Horne .575
Jacob Yon .450
Jaxon Ridley .410
HR
Bryson Horne 4
Tyreek Sumner 2
Jaxon Ridley 2
RBI
Bryson Horne 25
Jacob Yon 13
Jaxon Ridley 13
PITCHING LEADERS
Wins
Tyreek Sumner 4
Jaxon Ridley 3
Bryson Horne 2
K's
Tyreek Sumner 31
Bryson Horne 28
Jaxon Ridley 17
ERA
Shad Johnson 1.75
Tyreek Sumner 1.98
Bryson Horne 2.45