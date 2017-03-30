Altha Junior-Senior Prom

Altha Public School celebrated its Junior and Senior Prom on Saturday, March 25. The event was held at the W.T. Neal Civic Center in Blountstown.

The Moonlight Masquerade theme allowed guests to adorn their faces with beautifully decorated masks as they danced “under the starts”.



