Local teachers receive CRAA mini-grants

The featured speakers at the March 21 meeting of the Chipola Regional Arts Association (CRAA) were Calhoun and Liberty County teachers who are recipients of this year's mini-grants awarded by the CRAA.
They are: Janet Edewaard, Blountstown Middle and High School - musical theatre, music, and art; Wade Caudle, Blountstown Middle and High Schools - music; Tina Smith, Altha School - music ; Miranda Ellis, Hosford Elementary and Junior High- art and music ; and Jacob Reid, Liberty County H.S. - art. The teachers showed the guests the items they purchased with their mini-grants.
Now in its twenty-seventh year, the CRAA is a volunteer organization which promotes the visual and performing arts in the Chipola District comprising the counties of Calhoun, Liberty, Holmes, Jackson, and Washington. To date CRAA has awarded over $48,000 in mini-grants to deserving K-12 teachers who need supplemental support for their art, music, and theatre programs. Additionally, scholarships in the arts to Chipola College are awarded on a rotation basis among the five counties and to date $50,000 has been awarded in arts-related scholarships.