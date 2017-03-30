BHS students, Anna Gillis and Nickolas Johnson reenact a scene from the schools production of Beauty and the Beast

Local teachers receive CRAA mini-grants

Posted by
Administrator
in Schools
Thursday, March 30. 2017
Comments (0)
The featured speakers at the March 21 meeting of the Chipola Regional Arts Association (CRAA) were Calhoun and Liberty County teachers who are recipients of this year's mini-grants awarded by the CRAA.

They are: Janet Edewaard, Blountstown Middle and High School - musical theatre, music, and art; Wade Caudle, Blountstown Middle and High Schools - music; Tina Smith, Altha School - music ; Miranda Ellis, Hosford Elementary and Junior High- art and music ; and Jacob Reid, Liberty County H.S. - art. The teachers showed the guests the items they purchased with their mini-grants.

Now in its twenty-seventh year, the CRAA is a volunteer organization which promotes the visual and performing arts in the Chipola District comprising the counties of Calhoun, Liberty, Holmes, Jackson, and Washington. To date CRAA has awarded over $48,000 in mini-grants to deserving K-12 teachers who need supplemental support for their art, music, and theatre programs. Additionally, scholarships in the arts to Chipola College are awarded on a rotation basis among the five counties and to date $50,000 has been awarded in arts-related scholarships.

Janet Edewaard shows self portraits done by her arts class


Tina Smith shows a script for a play done by her students
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 