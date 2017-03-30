Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office to host Teen Driver Challenge

Did you know that teen drivers are three times more likely to be involved in a fatal crash as other drivers?
The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is committed to the safety of our young drivers and is offering a program called the Teen Driver Challenge. It is a free course designed to help teens boost their driving skills and lessen the chances of being involved in a crash. The program will provide a mixture of classroom instruction and hands-on driver training. The classroom portion will take place on Thursday, April 6, 2017 at Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office Training Building, located at 20776 Central Ave East, Blountstown, Florida, from 8 am to 12 pm. The driving portion will take place from 8 am to 12 pm on Friday, April 7, 2017.
Teens 15-19 are eligible and MUST have a valid Learner’s Permit/Florida Operators License for at least 6 months. A car will be provided for your use. A current copy of a driver license is required. The class is limited to 12 students and all others will be placed on a waiting list for future classes.
The Teen Driver Challenge is not an advanced driving course. It is a defensive driving program that covers the following topics and driving exercises:
Classroom Topics (4 Hours)
•Vehicle Dynamics
•Human Factors
•Responsibility
•Liability
•Drug and Alcohol Use
•Night Driving
•Aggressive Driving and Road Rage Driving Range Exercises (4 Hours)
•Threshold, ABS, and Emergency Braking
•Evasive Maneuvers
•Cornering
•Backing
•Forward and Reverse Serpentine
•Figure 8
•Off Road Recovery
•Skid Control
The program is backed by the Florida Sheriff’s Association (FSA) and supported by the Sheriff. For more information please contact Kim Tanner at (850) 674-5049.
MANY INSURANCE COMPANIES ACCEPT THE CERTIFICATE OF COMPLETION FOR THIS COURSE FOR SAFETY DISCOUNTS.