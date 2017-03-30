Legals for 03-30-17

Legal Notice
NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT PURSUANT TO A WRIT OF EXECUTION hereto issued out of the County Court, of Calhoun County, Florida, Case No. CC2006-0037 on October 5, 2016, in the matter of Innovations Federal Credit Union f/k/a NCSC Federal Credit Union vs. Mary Turner, I, Glenn Kimbrel, As Sheriff of Calhoun County, Florida, have levied upon all the right, title and interest of the defendant(s) personal property, to-wit:
2011 Dodge Charger
VIN # 2B3CL3CG0BH545209
I shall offer this property for sale, on the steps of the Calhoun County Courthouse, State of Florida, on the 10th day of April, 2017, at the hour of 9:00 A.M. or as soon thereafter as possible. I will offer for sale all the said defendant(s), Mary Turner, right, title and interest in the aforesaid personal property, at public auction and will sell the same, subject to taxes, all prior liens, encumbrances and judgments, if any to the highest and best bidder for CASH IN HAND. The proceeds to be applied as far as may be to the payment of costs and the satisfaction of the above described execution.
Said vehicle may be viewed prior to auction date at Affordable Towing located at 17310 NW 11th Street, Blountstown, FL.
Glenn Kimbrel
Sheriff, Calhoun County
Legal Notice
ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEDURES ACT
CALHOUN COUNTY
SCHOOL DISTRICT
The Calhoun County School Board proposes to amend the following policies for the Calhoun County School District as follows:
CHAPTER 2 – SCHOOL BOARD GOVERNANCE AND ORGANIZATION
CHAPTER 5 – STUDENTS
Amend Policies
Policy 2.71 Bullying and Harassment
Policy 5.20 Student Assignment
The Calhoun County School Board proposes to add the following policies for the Calhoun County School District as follows:
CHAPTER 5 – STUDENTS
Add Policies
Policy 5.23 Controlled Open Enrollment
Policy 5.25 Classroom Transfer
Entire proposals are available for viewing at the School Superintendent’s Office, Room G-20, Calhoun County Court House, Blountstown, Florida.
A hearing will be held on the above policies in the Cooperative Extension Building at 20816 Central Avenue East in Blountstown, Florida at the Regular School Board meeting beginning at 5:00 P.M., CDT, Monday, April 17, 2017.
Danny Ryals, Chairman Attest:
Calhoun County School Board
Ralph Yoder, Superintendent
Calhoun County School District
Legal Notice
BID NOTICE
STATE HOUSING INITAITIVE
PROGRAM (SHIP)
The Calhoun Board of County Commissioners will be accepting sealed bids for Rehabilitation on behalf of its State Housing Initiatives Program (SHIP). Bids will be received until 12:00 p.m. (C.T.) on Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424 and will be opened and read aloud on Tuesday, April 11, 2017, at 6:00 p.m. (C.T.) Bids must be in a sealed envelope marked for (Ship), and identified by the name of the firm, and the date of the bid opening.
A mandatory pre-bid conference (walk thru) will be held for all jobs on Thursday, April 6, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. (C.T.) in the Calhoun County Emergency Management Office Room G-40., located in the basement of the Courthouse. Bid sheets and specifications will be available at the meeting. It is the responsibility of the contractor to purchase all permits deemed necessary. The insurance must be in force at the time of the bid opening. As an alternative to providing workman’s compensation insurance, the prospective bidder shall provide proof of worker’s compensation exemption. Any person claiming to be exempt shall be subject to an on-the-job inspection for proof of exemption and license of all workers on job site
Minority contractors are encouraged to participate. Calhoun County is an equal opportunity jurisdiction. The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any informality. The signing of the contract is contingent upon the approval of and/or release of funds by the Florida Housing Finance Agency.
CALHOUN COUNTY IS /AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY/FAIR HOUSING COUNTY.