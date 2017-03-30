CALHOUN COUNTY
March 20
Dewayne Kennel, criminal registrationm convicted felon registration
March 22
Jeffrey Alan Griffin, battery, fellony battery result from bodily harm
March 23
Terrell Joseph Ringler, probation violation, resist officer, flee attempt to elude law enforcement, nonmoving traffic violation
March 24
Joseph Daniel Baker, marijuana possesion with intent to sell, cocaine possesion with intent to sell, narcotic equip-possess
Robert Michael Hudson, violation of conditional release
March 25
Darrell Eugene Summerlin, probation violation
Jesse Daniel Honrine, nonmoving traffic violation
March 26
Haley Lynn Scott, disorderly intoxication
Christopher Allen Morgan, marijuana sell
March 27
Bryant Dewayne Washington, marijuana sell within 200 feet of college or public park
Elijah Ryan Riley, battery
Frederick Baskette, drug sell, methamphetamine within 200 feet of a college or public park
Tracey Denise Brown, marijuana possesion
Leroy Edwards, failure to appear
Mardreon Taforrest Gatlin, cocaine sell
Philip Ronald Johnson, withhold support, non support of children or spouse
Gregory Leonard Martin, marijuana sell
Tevin Sh-Voutae Nash, cocaine sell
Marcus Antonio Williams, cocaine sell
Sheriff's Log for 3-30-17
