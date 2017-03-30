Sheriff's Log for 3-30-17

Thursday, March 30. 2017
CALHOUN COUNTY
March 20
Dewayne Kennel, criminal registrationm convicted felon registration
March 22
Jeffrey Alan Griffin, battery, fellony battery result from bodily harm
March 23
Terrell Joseph Ringler, probation violation, resist officer, flee attempt to elude law enforcement, nonmoving traffic violation
March 24
Joseph Daniel Baker, marijuana possesion with intent to sell, cocaine possesion with intent to sell, narcotic equip-possess
Robert Michael Hudson, violation of conditional release
March 25
Darrell Eugene Summerlin, probation violation
Jesse Daniel Honrine, nonmoving traffic violation
March 26
Haley Lynn Scott, disorderly intoxication
Christopher Allen Morgan, marijuana sell
March 27
Bryant Dewayne Washington, marijuana sell within 200 feet of college or public park
Elijah Ryan Riley, battery
Frederick Baskette, drug sell, methamphetamine within 200 feet of a college or public park
Tracey Denise Brown, marijuana possesion
Leroy Edwards, failure to appear
Mardreon Taforrest Gatlin, cocaine sell
Philip Ronald Johnson, withhold support, non support of children or spouse
Gregory Leonard Martin, marijuana sell
Tevin Sh-Voutae Nash, cocaine sell
Marcus Antonio Williams, cocaine sell

LIBERTY COUNTY
March 21
Mary McFarlane, service 120 days
Crystal Lynn Metzler, failure to appear- written promise to appear
March 22
Leila Lynette Barber, holding for Gulf
March 23
Standish Croley, drug equip-possess-and/or use, Marijuana possess- not more than 20 grams
Lance Trevor Dabney, drug equip-possess-and/or use
Andrew Ramsey, possession of weapon- or ammo by convicted FLA fellon, battery- touch or strike
March 24
Edith Meredith McInnish, contempt of court, violation injunction repeat sex date violation
Bobbie M. Ray, holding for gulf
James P. Tucker, serving weekends
March 27
James William Stanley, in for court
Steven Dewayne Anderson, in for court

The above individuals were booked into the Calhoun or Liberty County Jail over the past week. Although they have been charged with a crime, they are considered innocent until proven guilty.
