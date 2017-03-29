School controlled open enrollment application process now underway

CALHOUN COUNTY, FL – Today, Calhoun County Superintendent of Schools Ralph Yoder announced the beginning of the Controlled Open Enrollment application process for the Calhoun County School District (CCSD).
In 2016, the Florida Legislature passed HB 7029, which provided for parental choice as it relates to school attendance. The legislation included the provision that beginning with the 2017-2018 school year, each Florida school district shall allow a parent from any school district in the state whose child is not subject to a current expulsion or suspension to enroll his or her child in and transport his or her child to any public school, including charter schools, that has not reached capacity in the district, subject to the maximum class size.
The CCSD’s Controlled Open Enrollment application window opened on March 27 and closes on May 1, 2017. The application process is designed to give all parents the opportunity to choose the school they want their child to attend, although submitting the application itself does not guarantee approval. The plan allows students to attend a public school outside the student’s established residential attendance/transportation zone, as well as public schools in neighboring counties, as long as the requested school has not reached capacity subject to the maximum class size.
This application process also applies to Calhoun County students who live outside of the Altha transportation zone (area in grey) and choose to attend Altha Public School, as well as students living in the Altha transportation zone (area in grey) and choose to attend schools in Blountstown or Carr. Students that are currently enrolled in Calhoun County schools that this provision applies to, will be grandfathered in. Therefore, no application is necessary for such grandfathered students.
Transportation will not be provided by the CCSD to the school of choice if regular transportation is not available.
In order for your child to be assured enrollment in the CCSD’s school of choice, please complete the Controlled Open Enrollment application and contract. The completed application and contract must be returned to the Superintendent’s Office by May 1, 2017. Applications may be returned by:
U.S. Mail at 20859 Central Ave E, Room G-20; Blountstown, FL 32424;
FAX at 850-674-5814;
Email at open.enrollment@calhounflschools.org or
In person at the Superintendent’s Office.
Detailed information can be found on the CCSD website at www.calhounflschools.org. Any parent who does not have access to a computer can be accommodated at the CCSD office located in the courthouse or at the public libraries in Calhoun County. A link to Frequently Asked Questions and the application is available on the Controlled Open Enrollment page on the CCDS website. For additional information or assistance please call Vicki Davis at 850-674-8733, ext. 22.