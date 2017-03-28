Mr. William Herbert Sangster, 50, passed away on Wednesday, March 22, 2017 in Panama City, Fl.
Herb was born in Calhoun County on March 13, 1967 to James and Linda (Muck) Sangster and moving to Iowa as a young child. He lived there for most of his life, moving back to Altha a few years ago to live on the old Alexander homeplace.
Herb was preceded in death by his parents, James and Linda.
He is survived by four sons, Lee (Amy), Jake (Kimberly), Ray (Danielle) and Vann, all of Iowa; 4 grandchildren, Kobe, Kinsler, Jackson Sangster and Aaron Sangster; 1 brother, James Gregory Sangster of Altha; 1 sister, Mylinda Summerlin of Blountstown; special nephew, Brian Wheeler of Iowa; the mother of his children, Jenny Tetmeyer Sangster of Waco, Tx; special companion, Ashley Summerlin of Altha; his loving and faithful dog Marley and a host of cousins, aunts, and uncles in Florida and Iowa.
Memorialization will be by cremation and his boys and friends will strew his ashes along the Chipola River as he requested at a later date.