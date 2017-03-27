Reverend Joseph Edward Morris, age 81, of Altha, FL passed away Friday, March 24, 2017 at his home.
Joe was born July 20, 1935 in Calhoun County to Michael Edward Wade Morris and Cleolar Marshall Morris. He worked for Neal Lumber Company, Rysco Shipyard, the Calhoun County School system for 21 years, and City of Blountstown for 5 years. He was a member at Abe Springs Pentecostal Holiness Church.
Survivors include, his wife of 49 years, Glennell Morris of Altha, FL; 2 sons, Eugene Morris and wife, Dana, of Sumatra, FL, and Michael Morris and wife, Tabatha, of Altha, FL; 1 daughter, Renee’ Jacobs and husband, Robert, of Bristol, FL; 6 grandchildren, Zachary, Caleb, Joshua, Mica, Sara, Jezaniah (JJ); 4 great grandchildren, Cabela, Bailey, Elaina, Raylan.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at 2:00 PM (CST) at Abe Springs Pentecostal Holiness Church with Reverend Eugene Morris and Reverend Michael Morris officiating. Interment followed at Red Oak Cemetery in Altha, FL. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to The Gideons International.
All arrangements were under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.