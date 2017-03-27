Mrs. Ruby Christine (Brooks) Mercer, age 81, of Hosford, FL passed away Friday, March 24, 2017 in Hosford.
Ruby was born on December 22, 1935 to Perley M. Brooks and Mary Savannah (Sewell) Brooks. She had lived in Hosford since 1971 coming from Altha. Ruby was a homemaker, loved to play the piano, loved to crochet and she truly loved the Lord and her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Perley M. Brooks and Mary Savannah (Sewell) Brooks, husband, Lewis Milton Mercer, son, Henry Lamar Hathaway, 3 sisters, Annie Lee (Brooks) Carter, Bertie E. (Brooks) Whitus and Fannie (Brooks) Hutchinson.
Survivors include: 4 sons, Johnny Sevell Hathaway and wife, Doris of Waycross, Ga, Ronnie Dale Hathaway, Sr. and wife, Ginger of Telogia, FL, Michael Steven Hathaway and wife, Martha of Cypress, FL, James Terrell Hathaway and wife, Patricia of Hosford, FL.; 1 daughter, Cynthia Rose (Hathaway) Sapp and husband, Doyle of Maryville, TN; 4 brothers, Lewis Brooks and wife, Quida of Marianna, FL, Leon Brooks and wife, Carolyn of Marianna, FL; James Brooks of Altha, FL; Richard Brooks and wife, Mary Frank of Altha, FL.; 2 sisters, Margie (Brooks) Tatum of Marianna, FL and Annette (Brooks) Hagens and husband, Jimmy of Marianna, FL.; 18 grandchildren and 38 great-grandchildren; Her special Angels, Verna Mae Kever, Kylia (Shuler) Barabash, Sherri Godwin, Tonia Williams, Casey Burke, Ruthie Green, Leslie Sparks, Stormy Johnson, Marie Sewell, Becky Rackley.
A special thanks to the Liberty County Senior Citizens, Gentiva and Big Bend Hospice for all their help, love and support during the illness of our mother, Ruby Mercer.
Funeral services were held Monday, March 27, 2017 at 1:00 pm (EST), 12:00 pm (CST) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Arron Elkins officiating and Doobie Hayes speaking. Interment followed in Old Shiloh Cemetery near Altha, FL.
All arrangements were under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.