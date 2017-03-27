Jeanine F. Halada, age 62, of Bainbridge, Georgia passed away on Friday, March 24, 2017 in Dothan, Alabama surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Oregon, Ohio on June 23, 1954, Jeanine was the daughter of the late Casper and Floester Halada. Jeanine, a Rossford class of ’72 graduate, went on to receive her baccalaureate degree in English education from Florida State University in 1994. She furthered her education at FSU, earning her Master’s degree in 1998. Jeanine resided in Bainbridge where she taught English both at Bainbridge High School and Bainbridge State College for nearly twenty years. One of her many passions included leading the debate team at Bainbridge High School as well as the Literary and Quiz Bowl Teams. Jeanine was most proud of watching her students grow and mature as young adults, and never stopped mentoring and encouraging them to reach their potential. She will be remembered by many who saw her as a teacher who truly made a difference in her student’s lives.
Jeanine is survived by her brother, David (Jeanne) Halada of Rossford, Ohio; nephews, Justin (Corinne) Halada of San Francisco, Joshua (Erica) Halada of Toledo; niece, Alaina (Salvador) Martinez of Salem; great-nieces, Avery and Kayla Halada of San Francisco; aunts, Ann Capehart, Bernadine Gehr, Rosemary Leslie, and Liz (Corbett) Howell; uncles, Enoch, Terrel (Annette), and Carrol (Charlotte) Hanna; cousins, Rex Hansford, Melba Adkins, Lisa (Doug) Grice; and best friend, Renee Santus; and a host of other family members.
Memorial contributions can be made to Bainbridge High School Scholarship Fund, One Bearcat Boulevard, Bainbridge, GA 39819 in memory of Jeanine Floester Halada.
Funeral services were held on March 26, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. at Adams Funeral Home. Interment followed in Mt. Olive Cemetery in Altha, Florida.
Adams Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Phone: 674-5449 and you may offer the family condolences online at adamsfh.com.