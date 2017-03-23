Altha Public School's FCCLA chapter attended the 72nd annual FCCLA State Conference on the weekend of March 11-14 in Orlando, FL. While in attendance, students ran for officer positions on the state executive council , as well as competed in proficiency events that related to Family and Consumer Science Education. Our students competed and ran for office with school all over the state of Florida! The pictured students did an outstanding job and received the following offices/medals:
Mallory Dalton & Hadley Barfield- Silver Medal - Focus on Children
First Row (L-R): Stephanie Harris, Brianna Abbott, Megan Mantecon, Mallory Dalton; Second Row: Allyson Mears, Levi Kimbrell, Brooks Ann Mears, Tayler Chusko, Mackenzie Perkins, Hadley Barfield
Altha School’s FCCLA attends state conference in Orlando
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)