First Row (L-R): Stephanie Harris, Brianna Abbott, Megan Mantecon, Mallory Dalton; Second Row: Allyson Mears, Levi Kimbrell, Brooks Ann Mears, Tayler Chusko, Mackenzie Perkins, Hadley Barfield

Altha School’s FCCLA attends state conference in Orlando

Thursday, March 23. 2017
Altha Public School's FCCLA chapter attended the 72nd annual FCCLA State Conference on the weekend of March 11-14 in Orlando, FL. While in attendance, students ran for officer positions on the state executive council , as well as competed in proficiency events that related to Family and Consumer Science Education. Our students competed and ran for office with school all over the state of Florida! The pictured students did an outstanding job and received the following offices/medals:
Mallory Dalton & Hadley Barfield- Silver Medal - Focus on Children

Ashleigh Silcox ( not pictured)- Silver Medal- Life Event Planning

Tayler Chusko & Brianna Abbott- Bronze Medal - Illustrated Talk

Jasmine Taylor- Silver Medal- Black & White Sketch

Brooks Ann Mears- Gold Medal- Color Photography

Stephanie Harris- Gold Medal- National Programs in Action

Allyson Mears- elected State Vice President of Careers & Alumni

Levi Kimbrell- elected State Vice President of Junior Relations

The newly elected State officers, Allyson Mears & Levi Kimbrell, along with Mallory Dalton, Hadley Barfield, & Stephanie Harris will attend the FCCLA National Conference in Nashville, TN this summer. Altha School student, Megan Mantecon, will be running for a position on the FCCLA National Executive Council in Nashville. Please wish these students luck!
