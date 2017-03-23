Megan Ratliff

Altha students compete in Wallace Math and Computer Olympiad

Thursday, March 23. 2017
Last Friday, March 17, 17 students from Altha school competed in the Wallace Community College Tr-State Computer Science Olympiad.

The students ompeted in several different categories including Pre-Algebra, Algebra I, Computer Literacy, Algebra II, Geometry, and Microcomputer Applications.

The Mathematics and Computer Information Science division hosts the Tri-State Math and Computer Science Olympiad each year. High school students and instructors from Alabama, Georgia, and Florida are invited to attend.

The division hosts the annual event to create interest in math and computer science and to recognize student accomplishments in these competitive fields. Olympiad contestants compete in Pre-Algebra, Algebra I, Algebra II, Geometry, Advanced Math, Comprehensive Math, Computer Literacy, and Microcomputer Applications. All participants receive a certificate of achievement for representing their school in the competition. First, second, and third place finishers in each division in each competition receive a trophy. First place division winners in the Comprehensive Math competition are awarded a scholarship to Wallace Community College. For visiting instructors, a professional development program is offered while students compete.

