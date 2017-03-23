Sky Scott’s hound SS Flo Jo is Fox Hound of the Year

This past week, Sky Scott of Altha traveled to Picayune, Mississippi for the 2016 Fox Hunters Awards banquet.
There his hound Champion SS Flo Jo was named the country's top hound, winning the 2016 Hound of the Year award. Over 1,500 hounds from across the United States and Canada received points to compete for this years title. Sky and Flo also broke two records. Flo Jo is the first hound to ever win Hound of the Year from the state of Florida while her owner, Sky Scott is the youngest hunter to ever receive the title. Flo Jo is a one time derby winner, and three time champion. Earlier this year, she was named the 2016 Florida/Alabama Blackwater/Conecuh Hound of the Year. She also won this title in 2015. Her 2016 winnings include:
March 2016 - 3rd Place, Santa Rosa Nationals - Munson, Florida
April 2016 - 2nd Place, South Alabama Masters - Elba, Alabama
May 2016 - 3rd Place, Alabama State Nationals - Conecuh, Alabama
July 2016 - 1st Place, Blackwater Nationals - Munson, Florida
September 2016 - 1st Place, Blue Springs Open Masters - Conecuh, Alabama
November 2016 - 9th Place, The Nationals - Grenada, Mississippi
December 2016 - 2nd Place, Dry Creek Nationals - Andalusia, Alabama