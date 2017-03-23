Bryson Horne welcomed by teammates after belting his second HR.

Tigers up record to 9-1
The Tigers improve to 9-1 on the season with two more wins on Thursday and Friday over Godby.
On Thursday, the Tigers traveled to Godby and picked up a 3-0 win. Tyreek Sumner was the winning pitcher for the Tigers and Bryson Horne picked up the save. Sumner pitched 6.1 innings giving up 0 runs on 4 hits while striking out 8. Horne pitched the final 2 outs striking out 1. Sumner, Horne, Shad Johnson and Jace Porter collected 1 hit each.
On Friday the Tigers hosted Godby and picked up a 17-7 win. Jaxon Ridley, Locke Pohto and Shad Johnson all pitched with Pohto picking up the win in relief. Pohto pitched 2.2 innings allowing 1 run on 1 hit while striking out 2. Johnson pitched the final 2 innings not allowing any runs or hits while striking out 6. Bryson Horne led the Tigers offensively going 5-5 with 2 HR's a double and 8 RBI's. Jaxon Ridley was 2-3 with 2B and 1 RBI.
The Tigers will travel to Port St Joe on Tuesday with varsity playing at 6:00 and JV at 3:30, then travel to Wewahitchka on Thursday with varsity playing at 6:00 and JV beginning at 4:00. On Friday the Tigers will host Liberty County, varsity will play at 6:00 and JV at 4:00. Hope to see you at the games. GO TIGERS!!!!.
Offensive Leaders:
Average
Bryson Horne .536, Jacob Yon .484, Jaxon Ridley .484
Home Runs
Bryson Horne (3), Tyreek Sumner (2), Locke Pohto (1)
RBI’s
Bryson Horne (15), Jaxon Ridley (12), Jacob Yon 11
Pitching Leaders:
Wins
Tyreek Sumner (3), Jaxon Ridley (2), 4 are tied at 1
K’s
Bryson Horne (22), Tyreek Sumner (21), Jaxon Ridley (12)
ERA:
Locke Pohto 1.23, Shad Johnson 2.33, Bryson Horne 2.50