Speeding stop yields drugs and cash

On March 15, 2017 a Florida Highway Patrol Trooper was on routine patrol on County Road 275 in Calhoun County.
The Trooper observed a speeding violation and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. During the stop the trooper observed signs of criminal activity and a probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted. The search revealed crack cocaine in the vehicle along with Marijuana packaged to distribute. The search also revealed a large sum of money in denomination that commonly used to buy illegal substances. The money and drugs were all confiscated for evidence purposes. The driver was identified as 31 year old Rufus Cargile of Grand Ridge, Florida.
The driver was charged with the following:
1. Speeding 81 mph in a 55 mph zone
2. Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor)
3. Possession of Cocaine (Felony)
4. Possession with Intent to Distribute (Felony)
The Florida Highway Patrol will always remain dedicated to making our community safer by taking dangerous drugs off Florida’s roadways.