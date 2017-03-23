Sheriff's Log for 03-23-17

March 16
Travis William Allen, VOP
Rufus Cargile III, cocaine possession with intent to sell, cocaine distribution, marijuana possession with intent to sell, marijuana possession over 20 grams
Keith A. Mendenhal, VOP, withhold support/non support of children or spouse
March 17
Adam Charles Davis, withhold support/non support of children or spouse, selling obscene material to minor, obscene material, possession of photograph of sexual performance by child, sexual assault
Bruce Thomas Heintzelman, indecent exposure in public
Robert Eugene Bruce, battery/touch or strike
March 19
Ginger Gayle Peacock, VOP
March 20
Jocob Scott Simpson, nonmoving traffic violation, driving while license suspended
LIBERTY COUNTY
March 15
Sharon Rogers, holding for Gulf County
Ola Lee Thomas, holding for Gulf County
Richard Troy Durden, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver
Stephanie Grimes, holding for Gulf County
Sonya Johnson, failure to appear
March 16
James Henry Carl Manning, VOP
Adam Andrew Wester, VOP
March 17
Edward Piercy, drug possession with intent to sell etc other schedule III or IV
Linda Sanders, Joyze, sale or oxycodon, trafficking hydrocodone
Grady Randall Roberson, petit theft, 1st degree of $100 and less than $300
James P. Tucker, serving weekends
March 18
Katelyn Kaeppel, holding for Gulf County
Kasey Pratt, holding for Gulf County
March 20
Connie Himes, holding for Gulf County
The above individuals were booked into the Calhoun or Liberty County Jail over the past week. Although they have been charged with a crime, they are considered innocent until proven guilty.