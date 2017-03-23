Legal Notice
Legals for 03-23-17
Thursday, March 23. 2017
NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT PURSUANT TO A WRIT OF EXECUTION hereto issued out of the County Court, of Calhoun County, Florida, Case No. CC2006-0037 on October 5, 2016, in the matter of Innovations Federal Credit Union f/k/a NCSC Federal Credit Union vs. Mary Turner, I, Glenn Kimbrel, As Sheriff of Calhoun County, Florida, have levied upon all the right, title and interest of the defendant(s) personal property, to-wit:
2011 Dodge Charger
VIN # 2B3CL3CG0BH545209
I shall offer this property for sale, on the steps of the Calhoun County Courthouse, State of Florida, on the 10th day of April, 2017, at the hour of 9:00 A.M. or as soon thereafter as possible. I will offer for sale all the said defendant(s), Mary Turner, right, title and interest in the aforesaid personal property, at public auction and will sell the same, subject to taxes, all prior liens, encumbrances and judgments, if any to the highest and best bidder for CASH IN HAND. The proceeds to be applied as far as may be to the payment of costs and the satisfaction of the above described execution.
Said vehicle may be viewed prior to auction date at Affordable Towing located at 17310 NW 11th Street, Blountstown, FL.
Glenn Kimbrel
Sheriff, Calhoun County
Legal Notice
ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEDURES ACT
CALHOUN COUNTY
SCHOOL DISTRICT
The Calhoun County School Board proposes to amend the following policies for the Calhoun County School District as follows:
CHAPTER 2 – SCHOOL BOARD GOVERNANCE AND ORGANIZATION
CHAPTER 5 – STUDENTS
Amend Policies
Policy 2.71 Bullying and Harassment
Policy 5.20 Student Assignment
The Calhoun County School Board proposes to add the following policies for the Calhoun County School District as follows:
CHAPTER 5 – STUDENTS
Add Policies
Policy 5.23 Controlled Open Enrollment
Policy 5.25 Classroom Transfer
Entire proposals are available for viewing at the School Superintendent’s Office, Room G-20, Calhoun County Court House, Blountstown, Florida.
A hearing will be held on the above policies in the Cooperative Extension Building at 20816 Central Avenue East in Blountstown, Florida at the Regular School Board meeting beginning at 5:00 P.M., CDT, Monday, April 17, 2017.
Danny Ryals, Chairman Attest:
Calhoun County School Board
Ralph Yoder, Superintendent
Calhoun County School District
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
Case # 2016CA000264
Live Well Financial, Inc,
Plaintiff,
vs.
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES,
ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES OR
OTHER CLAIMANTS, CLAIMING BY, THROUGH
UNDER OR AGAINST, ELLA MAE GREPKE A/K/A
ELLA M. GREPKE, DECEASED; DEBBIE HILTON, AS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF
ELLA MAE GREPKE A/K/A ELLA M. GREPKE,
DECEASED; DEBBIE HILTON a/k/a DEBRA ANN
HILTON, AS AN HEIR OF THE ESTATE OF ELLA MAE
GREPKE A/K/A ELLA M. GREPKE, DECEASED; AMY
INGLE, AS AN HEIR OF THE ESTATE OF ELLA MAE
GREPKE A/K/A ELLA M. GREPKE, DECEASED;
AMANDA DUTY, AS AN HEIR OF THE ESTATE OF
ELLA MAE GREPKE A/K/A ELLA M. GREPKE,
DECEASED; APRIL THREET, AS AN HEIR OF THE
ESTATE OF ELLA MAE GREPKE A/K/A ELLA M.
GREPKE, DECEASED; MARK GREPKE, AS AN HEIR
OF THE ESTATE OF ELLA MAE GREPKE A/K/A ELLA
M. GREPKE, DECEASED; SECRETARY OF HOUSING
AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT, AN OFFICER OF THE
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA; UNKNOWN TENANT
# 1; and UNKNOWN TENANT # 2,
Defendants
NOTICE OF ACTION
To: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES OR OTHER CLAIMANTS, CLAIMING BY, THROUGH UNDER OR AGAINST, ELLA MAE GREPKE A/K/A ELLA M. GREPKE, DECEASED
Last Known Address: Unknown
Current Address: Unknown
To: MARK GREPKE, AS AN HEIR OF THE ESTATE OF ELLA MAE GREPKE A/K/A ELLA M. GREPKE, DECEASED
Last Known Address:8223 Fallen Tine Court
Ft. Wayne, IN 46815
Current Address:Unknown
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a mortgage on the following property in Calhoun County, Florida:
LOT #11, OF RACKLEY ESTATES AN UNRECORDED SUBDIVISION, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
COMMENCE AT AN IRON PIPE MARKING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SECTION 16, TOWNSHIP 2 NORTH, RANGE 9 WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA;
THENCE NORTH 01 DEGREES, 15 MINUTES, 46 SECONDS, EAST, 1542.34 FEET TO AN IRON PIPE ON THE SOUTHERLY RIGHT OF WAY OF J.W. RACKLEY ROAD; THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES, 26 MINUTES, 31 SECONDS, WEST ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY 844.02 FEET TO AN IRON PIPE AND CALL THIS THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
THENCE CONTINUE NORTH 89 DEGREES, 26 MINUTES, 31 SECONDS, WEST, ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY 237.00 FEET TO AN IRON PIPE;
THENCE SOUTH 01 DEGREES, 13 MINUTES, 29 SECONDS, WEST, 93.00 FEET TO AN IRON PIPE; THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES, 26 MINUTES, 31 SECONDS, EAST, 237.00 FEET TO AN IRON PIPE;
THENCE NORTH 01 DEGREES, 13 MINUTES, 29 SECONDS, EAST, 93.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
THIS TRACT CONTAINS 0.50 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND IS LOCATED IN THE EAST 1/2 OF THE SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SECTION 16, TOWNSHIP 2 NORTH, RANGE 9 WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA.
SUBJECT TO EASEMENTS AND RESTRICTIONS OF RECORD.
ALSO-
LOT #14, OF RACKLEY ESTATES AN UNRECORDED SUBDIVISION, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
COMMENCE AT AN IRON PIPE MARKING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SECTION 16, TOWNSHIP 2 NORTH, RANGE 9 WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA;
THENCE NORTH 01 DEGREES, 15 MINUTES, 46 SECONDS, EAST, 1356.34 FEET; THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES, 26 MINUTES, 31 SECONDS, WEST, 843.89 FEET TO AN IRON PIPE ON THE NORTHERLY RIGHT OF WAY OF FLOY B. RACKLEY ROAD, AND CALL THIS THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
THENCE NORTH 01 DEGREES, 13 MINUTES, 29 SECONDS, EAST, 93.00 FEET TO AN IRON PIPE; THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES, 26 MINUTES, 31 SECONDS, WEST, 237.00 FEET TO AN IRON PIPE; THENCE SOUTH 01 DEGREE, 13 MINUTES, 29 SECONDS, WEST, 93.00 FEET TO AN IRON PIPE ON THE NORTHERLY RIGHT OF WAY OF FLOY B. RACKLEY ROAD; THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES, 26 MINUTES, 31 SECONDS, EAST, ALONG THE NORTHERLY RIGHT OF WAY OF SAID ROAD 237.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
THIS TRACT CONTAINS 0.50 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND IS LOCATED IN THE EAST 1/2 OF THE SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SECTION 16, TOWNSHIP 2 NORTH, RANGE 9, WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA.
SUBJECT TO EASEMENTS AND RESTRICTIONS OF RECORD.
LESS AND EXCEPT THE FOLLOWING:
COMMENCE AT AN IRON PIPE MARKING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SECTION 16, TOWNSHIP 2 NORTH, RANGE 9 WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA; THENCE NORTH 01 DEGREES, 15 MINUTES, 46 SECONDS, EAST 1356.34 FEET; THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES, 26 MINUTES, 31 SECONDS, WEST, 962.39 FEET ALONG THE NORTHERLYH RIGHT OF WAY TO FLOY B. RACKLEY ROAD AND CALL THIS THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
THENCE NORTH 1 DEGREES, 13 MINUTES, 29 SECONDS, EAST 186.00 FEET;
THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES, 26 MINUTES, 31 SECONDS, WEST, 118.50 FEET;
THENCE NORTH 01 DEGREES, 13 MINUTES, 29 SECONDS, WEST, 186.00 FEET TO THE NORTHERLY RIGHT OF WAY OF FLOY B. RACKLEY ROAD; THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES, 26 MINUTES, 31 SECONDS, EAST, ALONG THE NORTHERLY RIGHT OF WAY OF SAID ROAD 118.50 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING FORMING THE WEST 1/2 OF LOTS 11 AND 14, RACKLEY ESTATES, AN UNRECORDED PLAT.
15319 Nw Jw Rackley Street, Altha, FL 32421
FOLIO ID#: R 16-2N-09-0000-0013-1100
has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses within 30 days after the first publication, if any, on THE GEHEREN FIRM, P.C., Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 400 N. Tampa Street Suite 1050, Tampa, FL 33602, and file the original with this Court either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney, or immediately thereafter; otherwise, a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint or petition.
This notice shall be published once a week for two consecutive weeks in the The County Record.
WITNESS my hand and the seal of this court on this 1st day of March, 2017.
Clerk of the Circuit Court
By:Lori Flowers
Deputy Clerk
**See the Americans with Disabilities Act
If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator by mail at P. O. Box 1089, Panama City, FL 32402 or by phone at (850) 747-5338 at least seven (7) days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than seven (7) days. If you are hearing impaired, please call 711.
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR CALHOUN COUNTY
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO:16000206CAAXMX
The Bank of New York Mellon, f/k/a The Bank of New York as success or in interest to JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A. as Trustee for NovaStar Mortgage Funding Trust, Series 2005-4, NovaStar home Equity Loan Asset-Back Certificates, Series 2005-4,
Plaintiff,
-vs-
Matt Layfield a/k/a Mathew Randall Layfield a/k/a Mathew R. Layfield a/k/a Matthew Layfield a/k/a Mathew Layfield; Unknown Spouse of Matt Layfield a/k/a Mathew Randall Layfield a/k/a Mathew R. Layfield a/k/a Matthew Layfield a/k/a Mathew Layfield; Dara Layfield a/k/a Dara R. Layfield; Unknown Spouse of Dara Layfield a/k/a Dara R. Layfield; Bank of America, N.A.,
Defendants
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated March 8, 2017 entered in Case No. 160000206CAAXMX of the Circuit Court of the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit, in and for Calhoun County, Florida, wherein the Bank of New York Mellon, f/k/a The Bank of New York as successor in interest to JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A. as Trustee for NovaStar Mortgage Funding Trust, Series 2005-4, NovaStar Home Equity Loan Asset-Back Certificates, Series 2005-4, Plaintiff and Matt Layfield a/k/a Mathew Randall Layfield a/k/a Mathew R. Layfield a/k/a Matthew Layfield a/k/a Mathew Layfield; Dara Layfield a/k/a Dara R. Layfield; Bank of America, N.A. are the Defendants, that the Clerk will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at, the front steps of the courthouse at 20859 SE Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL 32424, beginning at 11:00 AM CST on April 27, 2017 the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
ALL THAT CERTAIN PARCEL OF LAND SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA, BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT THE SE CORNER OF THE SW 1/4 OF THE SE 1/4 OF SECTION 21, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 9 WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE RUN NORTH 01 DEG. 20’24”EAST 590.32 FEET; THENCE RUN NORTH 89 DEG. 06’59” WEST 295.16 FEET; THENCE RUN SOUTH 89 DEG. 06’59” EAST 295.16 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. LOCATED IN THE SW 1/4 OF THE SE 1/4 OF SECTION 21, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 9 WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens, must filer a claim within 60 days after the sale.
DATED this 8th day of, March, 2017.
Carla A. Hand
Clerk of Court
If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator by mail at P.O. Box 1089, Panama City, FL 32402 or by phone at (850) 747-5338 at least seven (7) days before you scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than seven (7) days. If you are hearing impaired, please call 711.
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO. 07-2014-CA-000271
WELLS FARGO BANK, NA
Plaintiff,
vs.
Joan Melvin,
Defendant.
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated March 8, 2017 entered in Case No. 07-2014-CA-000271 of the Circuit Court of the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit, in and for Calhoun County, Florida, wherein WELLS FARGO BANK, NA is the Plaintiff and Joan Melvin; The Unknown Spouse of Joan Melvin; Any and all Unknown Parties Claiming By, Through, Under, and Against The Herein Named Individual Defendants, Who Are Not Known To Be Dead Or Alive, Whether Said Unknown Parties May Claim An Interest As Spouse, Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, Or Other Claimants; Tenant #1; Tenant #2, Tenant #3; Tenant #4 are the Defendants that I will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at, the front steps of the courthouse at 20859 SE Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL 32424, beginning at 11:00 AM CST on April 27, 2017 the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOTS 5 AND 6, BLOCK 26, OF F.M. YON’S ADDITION TO THE TOWN OF BLOUNTSTOWN, FLORIDA IN SECTION 33, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 8 WEST, LESS THE WEST 15 FEET TO THE NORTH 120 FEET OF LOT 6, IN CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.
DATED this 8th day of, March, 2017.
Carla A. Hand
Clerk of Court
Legal Notice
NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in providing construction services for the following project:
Matthew Wood/Charlie Wood Road SCOP
This project will include paving Matthew Wood/Charlie Wood Road.
Plans and specifications can be obtained at Dewberry | Preble-Rish, 20684 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, Florida 32424, (850) 674-3300. (For questions, please call Justin Ford at (850) 674-3300 or at jford@dewberry.com). The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.
Completion date for this project will be 100 days from the date of the Notice to Proceed presented to the successful bidder.
All bidders shall be pre-qualified with the Florida Department of Transportation per Section 2-1 of the F.D.O.T. Standard Specifications for Road and Bridge Construction, 2016 edition for: Grading, Drainage and Grassing, Seeding and Sodding.
Liquidated damages for failure to complete the project on the specified date will be set at $200.00 per day.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed bid, for the “BID #2017-006 Matthew Wood/Charlie Wood Road”
Bids will be received until 2:00 P.M. (CST), on April 11, 2017, at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20589 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL 32424, and will be opened and read aloud on April 11, 2017 at 6:00 P.M. (CST).
The Bid will be awarded to the lowest responsive bidder.
Cost for Plans and Specifications will be $50.00 per set and is non-refundable. Checks should be made payable to DEWBERRY | PREBLE-RISH.
All Bids shall remain firm for a period of sixty days after the opening. All bidders shall comply with all applicable State and local laws concerning licensing registration and regulation of contractors doing business to the State of Florida.
Legal Notice
CALHOUN COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
FDOT FPID NO. 435189-1-54-01
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners is seeking professional consultant as they apply to the construction engineering and inspection of the widening and resurfacing of SW Woods Road from SW Faircloth Road to SR 20 identified in the County’s Local Agency Participation contract with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). Consideration will be given to only those firms that are qualified pursuant to law and that have been prequalified by FDOT to perform the indicated types of work.
Work Types: 10.1 – Roadway CEI
Response Deadline: Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. (CT)
Opening Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at 6:00 P.M. (CT)
This project is funded with assistance from the FDOT. By submitting a letter of response, the Consultant certifies that they are in compliance with FDOT Procedure No. 375-030-006 (Restriction on Consultants Eligibility to Compete for Department Contracts) and that no principle is presently suspended, proposed for debarment, declared ineligible or voluntarily excluded from participation on this transaction by any Federal Department or Agency.
Information regarding the proposal can be obtained at the Calhoun County Emergency Management Office, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room G-40, Blountstown, FL 32424 (located in the basement of the Courthouse). In order to ensure a fair, competitive and open process, once a project has been advertised for Letters of Qualifications, all communications between the interested firms and the County must be directed to Chelsea Snowden, Contracts and Grants Coordinator, 850-674-8075 or csnowden@fairpoint.net.
If interested, qualified consultants are required to submit the original and six (6) copies of the letter of response to the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, FL 32424 by the response deadline.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed proposal for the “RFQ SCOP- SW Woods Road Resurfacing Project CEI Services”. Please clearly mark the name of the firm on the outside of the package.
Legal Notice
NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in providing construction services for the following project:
Roy Golden Road SCRAP
This project will include the widening and resurfacing of Roy Golden Road in Blountstown, FL.
Plans and specifications can be obtained at Dewberry | Preble-Rish, 20684 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, Florida 32424, (850) 674-3300. (For questions, please call Justin Ford at (850) 674-3300 or at jford@dewberry.com). The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.
Completion date for this project will be 90 days from the date of the Notice to Proceed presented to the successful bidder.
All bidders shall be pre-qualified with the Florida Department of Transportation per Section 2-1 of the F.D.O.T. Standard Specifications for Road and Bridge Construction, 2016 edition for: Grading, Drainage and Grassing, Seeding and Sodding.
Liquidated damages for failure to complete the project on the specified date will be set at $200.00 per day.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed bid, for the “BID #2017-007 Roy Golden Road SCRAP.”
Bids will be received until 2:00 P.M. (CST), on April 11, 2017, at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20589 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL 32424, and will be opened and read aloud on April 11, 2017 at 6:00 P.M. (CST).
The Bid will be awarded to the lowest responsive bidder.
Cost for Plans and Specifications will be $50.00 per set and is non-refundable. Checks should be made payable to DEWBERRY | PREBLE-RISH.
All Bids shall remain firm for a period of sixty days after the opening. All bidders shall comply with all applicable State and local laws concerning licensing registration and regulation of contractors doing business to the State of Florida.
Legal Notice
CALHOUN COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
FDOT FPID NO. 435195-1-54-01
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners is seeking professional consultant as they apply to the construction engineering and inspection of resurfacing or reconstruction of Northeast Roy Golden Road from SR 71 North to Finley Avenue as identified in the County’s Local Agency Participation contract with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). Consideration will be given to only those firms that are qualified pursuant to law and that have been prequalified by FDOT to perform the indicated types of work.
Work Types: 10.1 – Roadway CEI
Response Deadline: Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. (CT)
Opening Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at 6:00 P.M. (CT)
This project is funded with assistance from the FDOT. By submitting a letter of response, the Consultant certifies that they are in compliance with FDOT Procedure No. 375-030-006 (Restriction on Consultants Eligibility to Compete for Department Contracts) and that no principle is presently suspended, proposed for debarment, declared ineligible or voluntarily excluded from participation on this transaction by any Federal Department or Agency.
Information regarding the proposal can be obtained at the Calhoun County Emergency Management Office, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room G-40, Blountstown, FL 32424 (located in the basement of the Courthouse). In order to ensure a fair, competitive and open process, once a project has been advertised for Letters of Qualifications, all communications between the interested firms and the County must be directed to Chelsea Snowden, Contracts and Grants Coordinator, 850-674-8075 or csnowden@fairpoint.net.
If interested, qualified consultants are required to submit the original and six (6) copies of the letter of response to the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, FL 32424 by the response deadline.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed proposal for the “RFQ SCRAP- Northeast Roy Golden Road Resurfacing Project CEI Services”. Please clearly mark the name of the firm on the outside of the package.
Legal Notice
BID NOTICE
STATE HOUSING INITAITIVES
PROGRAM (SHIP)
The Calhoun Board of County Commissioners will be accepting sealed bids for Rehabilitation on behalf of its State Housing Initiatives Program (SHIP). Bids will be received until 12:00 p.m. (C.T.) on Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424 and will be opened and read aloud on Tuesday, April 11, 2017, at 6:00 p.m. (C.T.) Bids must be in a sealed envelope marked for (Ship), and identified by the name of the firm, and the date of the bid opening.
A mandatory pre-bid conference (walk thru) will be held for all jobs on Thursday, April 6, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. (C.T.) in the Calhoun County Emergency Management Office Room G-40., located in the basement of the Courthouse. Bid sheets and specifications will be available at the meeting. It is the responsibility of the contractor to purchase all permits deemed necessary. The insurance must be in force at the time of the bid opening. As an alternative to providing workman’s compensation insurance, the prospective bidder shall provide proof of worker’s compensation exemption. Any person claiming to be exempt shall be subject to an on-the-job inspection for proof of exemption and license of all workers on job site
Minority contractors are encouraged to participate. Calhoun County is an equal opportunity jurisdiction. The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any informality. The signing of the contract is contingent upon the approval of and/or release of funds by the Florida Housing Finance Agency.
CALHOUN COUNTY IS /AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY/FAIR HOUSING COUNTY.
Legal Notice
Legal Notice
Legal Notice
Legal Notice
Legal Notice
Legal Notice
Legal Notice
Legal Notice
Legal Notice
