Mrs. Sadie Mae Paul, age 83, of Blountstown, FL passed Monday night, March 13, 2017 in Blountstown.
Sadie was born September 26, 1933 in Bonifay, FL and had lived in Blountstown since 1969. Sadie worked for Florida Department of Agriculture in Consumer Services for 25 years and also worked at Hartford Shirt Factory in Hartford, Alabama for several years. She was preceded in death by her husband Floyd Paul, JR., her parents Clarence Council Payne and Ola Mae (Marlow) (Payne) Elmore, brother, Don Payne. She was a member of Macedonia First Baptist Church.
Survivors include, 2 Sons, Michael Paul and wife, Deborah of Blountstown, FL, Tony Paul and wife, Subaida of the Philippines; 2 brothers, Clarence C. Payne Jr. and wife, Barbara of Conroe, TX, Bobby Elmore and wife, Alice of Tallahassee, FL; 3 sisters, Delphia Keel of Kinard, FL, Geraldine Marks and husband, Bobby of Tallahassee, FL, Gerrie Allen and husband, Keith of Tallahassee, FL; 4 grandchildren, Amanda Paul, Abigail Norfield, Christian Alexander Paul, Andrea Paul; 6 great grandchildren, Dewayne Paul Laramore, Lindsey Laramore, Adan Gregory, Jeffery Ash Varnum, Jacob Clenney, Alex Paul; many friends and family and her pet dog Diddy.
Funeral services were held at 2:00 PM (CST) Friday March 17, 2017 at Macedonia First Baptist Church, Blountstown, FL with Reverend David Wood officiating. Interment followed in Nettle Ridge Cemetery in Blountstown.
All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL, 850-674-2266.